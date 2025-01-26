How often you should clean your exercise mat?

Cleaning the gym equipment and yoga mats became a norm during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with every passing year, that norm has become less of a priority.
According to CNN, experts have warned that this negligence can lead to a problem as gym equipment contains potentially harmful germs.
As per the study published in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health in 2018, 75% of gym equipment, such as dumbbells, treadmills, and exercise mats, tested positive for Staphylococcus aureus, a type of bacteria that causes infections.
Besides other equipment, yoga mats are considered as harbour a lot of germs, including Staphylococcus aureus, if not cleaned properly.
Dr. Chuck Gerba, a professor of virology, said, as per the International Sports Science Association, that depending upon the pathogen on your exercise mat, a person can catch common illnesses like the cold, flu, or pink eye, while methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, is a more serious concern type of superbug.
How to clean yoga mats?
To stay safe from these viruses, it is important to clean and disinfect your yoga mat regularly with wipes or sprays.
Gerba noted, “Most consumers spray a mat and wipe it down right away, but that’s not long enough for the disinfectant to kill anything. The other problem is if they’re using a cloth, the disinfectant combines with the cloth and makes it less effective.”
Experts have explained that the best practice to clean a yoga mat is to bring your packet of disinfectant wipes to the gym and use them, or the other way is to cover your mat with the towel before using it.