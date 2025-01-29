Health

US FDA takes major decision about Ozempic amid its growing popularity

Ozempic influence reaches new heights after the success of recent clinical trial

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025
US FDA takes major decision about Ozempic amid its growing popularity
US FDA takes major decision about Ozempic amid its growing popularity

U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared major news for patients who use Ozempic for type-2 diabetes.

As per CNN, the GLP-1 drug was approved to reduce certain risks associated with chronic kidney disease, Novo Nordisk, the healthcare company said on Tuesday.

A Phase 3 clinical trial found that Ozempic injections, when used once a week, reduced the risk of kidney disease worsening by 24% in people who had diabetes.

The statement also shared that the semaglutide medication reduced the risk of renal failure and cut the risk of death from heart disease by about 5% in adults with both type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Ozempic was put to test in the clinical trial, which 3,500 adults from 28 countries participates, that started in 2019 and followed participants for an average of about 3 and a half years.

The new updates, approved on Tuesday by FDA, mark Ozempic as the predominant medicine in its class, with being able to treat more medical conditions than any other similar medicine.

Stephen Gough, global chief medical officer and senior vice president at Nova Nordisk shared that the company is now putting its focus on a study to understand how and why semgalutide works in the reduction of kidney diseases.

Furthermore, it was revealed that even though the scientists are working to understand the mechanism behind the drug, it does not affect the results of the study.

The clinical trial was concluded after achieving positive results earlier than expected with no safety risks identified in the trial.

Ozempic and other injections including Wegovy have been short in stocks for years due to their surge in popularity after it was discovered that they help in weight-loss.

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

CDC rejects Kansas claim of largest TB outbreak in US history
CDC rejects Kansas claim of largest TB outbreak in US history
Heart disease claims one life every 34 seconds in US
Heart disease claims one life every 34 seconds in US
Coca-Cola lands in hot water over health concerns
Coca-Cola lands in hot water over health concerns
Wondering about ideal time to take vitamin C? Here's what experts say
Wondering about ideal time to take vitamin C? Here's what experts say
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
Pharmacies warn public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales
Pharmacies warn public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales
UK sees alarming increase in 'rare' eating disorder cases
UK sees alarming increase in 'rare' eating disorder cases
How often you should clean your exercise mat?
How often you should clean your exercise mat?
US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts
US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts
Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare
Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare
UK faces measles threat as vaccination rates fall
UK faces measles threat as vaccination rates fall
New research unveils shocking risks for adults with ADHD
New research unveils shocking risks for adults with ADHD