US FDA takes major decision about Ozempic amid its growing popularity

U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared major news for patients who use Ozempic for type-2 diabetes.
As per CNN, the GLP-1 drug was approved to reduce certain risks associated with chronic kidney disease, Novo Nordisk, the healthcare company said on Tuesday.
A Phase 3 clinical trial found that Ozempic injections, when used once a week, reduced the risk of kidney disease worsening by 24% in people who had diabetes.
The statement also shared that the semaglutide medication reduced the risk of renal failure and cut the risk of death from heart disease by about 5% in adults with both type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
Ozempic was put to test in the clinical trial, which 3,500 adults from 28 countries participates, that started in 2019 and followed participants for an average of about 3 and a half years.
The new updates, approved on Tuesday by FDA, mark Ozempic as the predominant medicine in its class, with being able to treat more medical conditions than any other similar medicine.
Stephen Gough, global chief medical officer and senior vice president at Nova Nordisk shared that the company is now putting its focus on a study to understand how and why semgalutide works in the reduction of kidney diseases.
Furthermore, it was revealed that even though the scientists are working to understand the mechanism behind the drug, it does not affect the results of the study.
The clinical trial was concluded after achieving positive results earlier than expected with no safety risks identified in the trial.
Ozempic and other injections including Wegovy have been short in stocks for years due to their surge in popularity after it was discovered that they help in weight-loss.