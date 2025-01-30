US ALA slams Biden for failing to ban menthol cigarettes 

American Lung Association (ALA) called out Joe Biden for doing half-job when it came to the restriction of menthol cigarettes,
During his administration, the 46th president of US announced he wants to ban menthol cigarettes, which medical industry welcomed as it would save the lives of thousands.
Flavoured cigarettes have been banned in the States since 2009, but menthol remained an exception.
The chemical improves the taste of cigarettes and reduce throat irritation, making it more attractive to younger generation.
Furthermore, the restriction of menthol was proposed in 2022, but even till the end of Biden’s administration, his government failed to implement the ban.
Biden left the office without putting the final nail in the coffin, giving Trump the chance to withdrew the proposal.
The ALA on Wednesday, criticised Biden for missing the golden opportunity.
Thomas Carr, the association’s director of national policy said, "We’re really disappointed in former President Biden and him bowing to tobacco industry pressure."
The association shared that each year, more than 490,000 people in US die due to smoking and its related diseases.