OpenAI makes surprising updates amid SoftBank collaboration 

OpenAI announced a new AI-agent, making ChatGPT an irreplaceable tool in users life.
As per TechCrunch, the new feature, known as deep research, which was launched on Sunday, help chat-bot's consumers conduct in-depth research.
The tech-giant shared a blog post that the latest addition was designed for "people who do intensive knowledge work in areas like finance, science, policy, and engineering and need thorough, precise, and reliable research."
In addition to this, the new feature would also help in making purchase of big items like appliances and cars, that need some prior study or knowledge.
As per OpenAI, the deep research will be available to ChatGPT Pro users, with limited 100 queries per month.
How to use deep research
A user will have to select “deep research” in the ChatGpt, before entering their topic or question, with the option to attach files.
The feature is only for web, with mobile and desktop app integration option rolling out later this month.
Deep research could take five to 30 minutes, and would give notification when the search completes.
The outputs for the search are text-only, with other "analytic" options like embedded images and data visualisation coming in the near future.
Like any new update, deep research also has its limitation as its struggle to differentiate between rumours and authoritative information, and can cause formatting errors in citations and reports.
OpenAI collaboration with SoftBank
The new update comes right before OpenAI and Japanese tech-giant SoftBank group stepped up their AI partnership on Monday, setting up a private company called SB OpenAI Japan.
Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI said during the joint event held in Tokyo that deep research will soon be available for Japan users in Japanese language.
The project is supported by President Donald Trump to help bring the "trans formative AI to some of the world’s most influential companies."