Turmeric boosts muscle recovery with its antioxidant benefits, study 

The turmeric plant, which belongs to the ginger family has been used for thousands of years both as a spice and a natural colouring agent in food.
Researchers at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have discovered that turmeric and its compounds, like curcumin might help reduce muscle damage and inflammation in the muscles and bones after intense physical exercise.
Many scientific studies have shown the benefits of curcumin, especially its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
Daniel Vasile Popescu-Radu, a well-known pharmacist and nutritionist, said in a statement, “Moderate curcumin intake within the established post-exercise dosage range helps improve and speed up muscle recovery. There’s always room for professional supervision, as an expert can adjust the dosage and timing of intake to optimize its benefits.”
As per the studies, curcumin may help reduce various issues like inflammation in the muscles, overall inflammation in the body and oxidative damage caused by free radicals produced during exercise and ease muscle pain.
Experts suggest that a daily intake of 1-4 grams of curcumin is sufficient for healthy individuals to experience its benefits especially for athletes after eccentric exercise.
They also point out that the effectiveness of curcumin depends on factors such as the right dosage, how well the body absorbs it and when it is consumed.
Even though the benefits of curcumin are proven, experts caution that other factors need to be considered, such as hormones.