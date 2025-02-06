Health

5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active

Mental exercise is key to keeping your brain sharp, active and productive

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active
5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active

Just like physical exercise, mental exercise is also very important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Mental exercise is key to keeping your brain sharp, active and productive.

Regular brain workouts help improve memory, problem solving and reduce the chances of cognitive decline.

Here are five smart yet effective brain workouts:

Learn a new language:

5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active

Learning a new language helps your brain by improving its ability to recognize patterns, remember information and adapt to new situations.

It also improves the ability to multitask, enhances focus and may even help delay memory loss related to aging.

Flexible thinking:

5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active

Another key to keeping a healthy brain is practicing flexible thinking, which involves being able to look at a situation from different perspectives.

This helps improve the brain’s ability to adapt and think in new ways.

Boost brain health with music:

5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active

Learning to play an instrument or signing helps improve memory coordination and the brain’s ability to process sounds.

It activates various parts of the brain, enhancing cognitive skills, improving hand-eye coordination and contributing to better emotional health.

Play card games:

5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active

Games such as poker, rummy or solitaire help improve mental skills such as focus, memory, pattern recognization and logical thinking.

Play chess: 

5 smart ways to keep your brain sharp and active

Playing chess engages both sides of the brain, which helps improve abilities such as solving problems, thinking critically and maintaining focus.

It also strengthens memory by requiring players to remember complicated patterns.

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit

Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video

Real Madrid icon Marcelo announces retirement in emotional video
Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move

Johnny Depp’s attorney speaks out on Justin Baldoni’s ‘aggressive’ new move
Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama

Kanye West announces new mental health issue after Bianca Censori Grammys drama
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert
Bird flu variant in dairy cows sparks concern among health expert
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Pig kidney transplants get green light from FDA for human trials
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
Uganda launches Ebola vaccine trial amid new outbreak
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
Looking for more fiber? THESE 5 foods pack more fiber than apples
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
Cold water immersion shocking effects revealed in new study
How to make breakfast more fulfilling and healthy in six easy ways
How to make breakfast more fulfilling and healthy in six easy ways
Turmeric boosts muscle recovery with its antioxidant benefits, study
Turmeric boosts muscle recovery with its antioxidant benefits, study
Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts
Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts
Flossing reduces stroke and heart disease risk, study
Flossing reduces stroke and heart disease risk, study
FDA approves first novel non-opioid painkiller in decades
FDA approves first novel non-opioid painkiller in decades