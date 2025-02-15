Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out feature to track username updates in chats

The new feature will notify users when someone in their contacts or a group updates their username

  • February 15, 2025
WhatsApp is working on a feature that automatically shares username updates.

As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will notify users when someone in their contacts or a group updates their username.

When a person sets or changes their username, a message will appear in the chat to inform everyone about the update.

Source: WABetaInfo
When a user successfully update their username, they will also see a confirmation message with a confetti animation.

The feature helps users easily identify contacts by notifying them of any username changes.

Not only that, WhatsApp is also developing a feature that will notify users not only when a username is set but also when it is changed or deleted.

This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.

This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.

