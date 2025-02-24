Healthiest dinks for kids revealed: Find out

Experts have revealed the healthiest drinks for the kids and teenagers.
According to HealthDay, health experts in the newly issued guidelines declared water and milk as the healthiest drinks for the children aged 5 to 18.
Healthy Eating Research called an expert panel including members from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Paediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Paediatrics, and the American Heart Association for the beverages and drink guidelines for the kids.
After a five-month review of scientific literature said that water should be “primary beverage for meeting hydration needs, among kids and teenage with the daily intake intake ranging from 16 to 88 ounces.
Moreover, the experts further added that plain pasteurised milk with low to zero fat and 100% fruit or vegetable juice are also good for kids health.
The panel explained that the parents could use plant-based milk alternatives like almond or oat only when medically necessary.
Amy Reed, spokesperson for a paediatric dietitian and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said in a news release, “Choosing healthy beverages for children is just as important as choosing healthy foods.”
Furthermore, the panel warned that sugar-sweetened beverages and caffeinated drinks are not recommended as part of a healthy diet for children and adolescents, as these drinks disrupt physical as well as mental health.