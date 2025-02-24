Health

Healthiest dinks for kids revealed: Find out

Experts suggest young children's parents to avoid sugar-sweetened beverages

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Experts suggest young childrens parents to avoid sugar-sweetened beverages
Experts suggest young children's parents to avoid sugar-sweetened beverages

Experts have revealed the healthiest drinks for the kids and teenagers.

According to HealthDay, health experts in the newly issued guidelines declared water and milk as the healthiest drinks for the children aged 5 to 18.

Healthy Eating Research called an expert panel including members from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Paediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Paediatrics, and the American Heart Association for the beverages and drink guidelines for the kids.

After a five-month review of scientific literature said that water should be “primary beverage for meeting hydration needs, among kids and teenage with the daily intake intake ranging from 16 to 88 ounces.

Moreover, the experts further added that plain pasteurised milk with low to zero fat and 100% fruit or vegetable juice are also good for kids health.

The panel explained that the parents could use plant-based milk alternatives like almond or oat only when medically necessary.

Amy Reed, spokesperson for a paediatric dietitian and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said in a news release, “Choosing healthy beverages for children is just as important as choosing healthy foods.”

Furthermore, the panel warned that sugar-sweetened beverages and caffeinated drinks are not recommended as part of a healthy diet for children and adolescents, as these drinks disrupt physical as well as mental health.

Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday

Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday
Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia

Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia
Here are few micro-habits to make your life much healthier and happier

Here are few micro-habits to make your life much healthier and happier

Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards

Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Here are few micro-habits to make your life much healthier and happier
Here are few micro-habits to make your life much healthier and happier
New ‘liquid biopsy’ could be life-saver for cancer patients
New ‘liquid biopsy’ could be life-saver for cancer patients
Measles: Symptoms, spread, treatment, and vaccine
Measles: Symptoms, spread, treatment, and vaccine
Eating walnuts for breakfast leads to stronger brain power, study
Eating walnuts for breakfast leads to stronger brain power, study
Unknown signs of cardiac arrest to look out for
Unknown signs of cardiac arrest to look out for
5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health
5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health
Gene therapy new trial treats rare blindness in children
Gene therapy new trial treats rare blindness in children
1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study
1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study
Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep
Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep
ADHD can reduce life expectancy by 11 years, study
ADHD can reduce life expectancy by 11 years, study
Music myth busted as study reveals adults can develop ‘perfect pitch’
Music myth busted as study reveals adults can develop ‘perfect pitch’
How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps
How to get rid of dry hair with these easy steps