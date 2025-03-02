Brain’s food memories make you eat more, study finds

A shocking discovery reveal that neurons in the hippocampus store memories of sugary and fatty foods, directly influencing eating habits and metabolic health.
The study published in Nature Metabolism by the Monell Chemical Senses Center it has confirmed that the brain has a specific memory system for food.
The study identifies a specific group of neurons in the mouse brain that store memories of sugary and fatty foods, playing a key role in controlling eating habits and body weight, as per ScienceAlert.
Dr de Lartigue said, in a statement, “In today’s world, we are constantly bombarded with advertisements and environmental triggers designed to remind us of pleasurable food experiences.”
The statement added, “What’s surprising is that we’ve pinpointed a specific population of neurons in the hippocampus that not only forms these food-related memories but also drives our eating behaviour.
These neurons store memories of where nutrient-rich foods, like sugar and fat, are located, acting as a "memory trace."
When these neurons are deactivated, animals struggle to recall sugar-related memories, consume less sugar and avoid weight gain.
As per the study, reactivating those neurons increase food memorie which leads to more food consumption.
The study reveals two key insights that specific neurons in the brain store food-related memories, and these memories directly influence eating behaviour.