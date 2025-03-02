Health

Brain’s food memories make you eat more, study finds

Brain that stores sugary and fatty foods memories, playing a key role in controlling eating habits and body weight

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025
Brain’s food memories make you eat more, study finds
Brain’s food memories make you eat more, study finds

A shocking discovery reveal that neurons in the hippocampus store memories of sugary and fatty foods, directly influencing eating habits and metabolic health.

The study published in Nature Metabolism by the Monell Chemical Senses Center it has confirmed that the brain has a specific memory system for food.

The study identifies a specific group of neurons in the mouse brain that store memories of sugary and fatty foods, playing a key role in controlling eating habits and body weight, as per ScienceAlert.

Dr de Lartigue said, in a statement, “In today’s world, we are constantly bombarded with advertisements and environmental triggers designed to remind us of pleasurable food experiences.”

The statement added, “What’s surprising is that we’ve pinpointed a specific population of neurons in the hippocampus that not only forms these food-related memories but also drives our eating behaviour.

These neurons store memories of where nutrient-rich foods, like sugar and fat, are located, acting as a "memory trace."

When these neurons are deactivated, animals struggle to recall sugar-related memories, consume less sugar and avoid weight gain.

As per the study, reactivating those neurons increase food memorie which leads to more food consumption.

The study reveals two key insights that specific neurons in the brain store food-related memories, and these memories directly influence eating behaviour.

Sabrina Carpenter faces threats after ‘inappropriate’ BRIT Awards performance

Sabrina Carpenter faces threats after ‘inappropriate’ BRIT Awards performance
Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor spark family feud after resurfaced clip

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor spark family feud after resurfaced clip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage on edge as Duchess separates room

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage on edge as Duchess separates room
Sonakshi Sinha speaks about brothers amid family tension

Sonakshi Sinha speaks about brothers amid family tension

Secret mental health benefits of physical exercise revealed
Secret mental health benefits of physical exercise revealed
What to eat and avoid during Ramadan for better health, digestion?
What to eat and avoid during Ramadan for better health, digestion?
Humans age faster at two key life stages: Here’s when
Humans age faster at two key life stages: Here’s when
Here’s how microplastics contaminate our food
Here’s how microplastics contaminate our food
Sleepless one night can weaken your immune system, study
Sleepless one night can weaken your immune system, study
How to reduce inflammation naturally? Top doctor recommends THESE foods
How to reduce inflammation naturally? Top doctor recommends THESE foods
Measles outbreak in US causes first death in a decade
Measles outbreak in US causes first death in a decade
Tea leaves prove to be natural water purifiers
Tea leaves prove to be natural water purifiers
Mysterious outbreak in Congo after children eat bat claims 50 lives
Mysterious outbreak in Congo after children eat bat claims 50 lives
Antidepressants linked to faster cognitive decline in certain patients
Antidepressants linked to faster cognitive decline in certain patients
How to stay energized without coffee or sugar? Find out
How to stay energized without coffee or sugar? Find out
New bat coronavirus sparks pandemic fears in China
New bat coronavirus sparks pandemic fears in China