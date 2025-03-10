Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out improved sheet for emoji reactions

Whatsapp's enhanced sheet for emoji reactions in chats, groups, and channels for a few beta testers

  • March 10, 2025
WhatsApp has rolled out an enhanced sheet for emoji reactions in chats, channels, and groups, refining the way emojis are displayed on the app.

The latest interface offers an organised and cleaner layout, assisting users to instantly navigate through emoji reactions for improved user experience. 

With this significant update, Meta-owned WhatsApp will not display up to four reactions in each row, eliminating the amount of vertical space needed. This latest change offers a more compact layout, simplifying users to browse through each of them promptly. 

It mainly affects channels, where reactions can be intense due to a higher volume of interactions. However, the app will execute small enhancements to the emoji reactions page in chats and groups, offering an advanced and cleaner interface. 

The major difference in design between the reaction pages in channels, chats, and groups outlines the varied nature of how reactions are used. 

In channels, the latest grid layout is used to show reaction. While, in chats and groups, the vertical list is maintained. The revamped tabs offer an improved and modern design. 

An enhanced sheet for emoji reactions in chats, groups, and channels is currently available to a few beta testers who have already updated the WhatsApp beta for Android, with plans for broader expansion in the near future. 

