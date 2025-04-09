Sci-Tech

Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition

After over a decade, Meta is finally working on Instagram app for iPad

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 09, 2025
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition

Instagram might be ready to release an app exclusively for iPad after over a decade.

As reported by The Information, Meta is developing a new version of Instagram, as currently, the social media platform on iPad is just an enlarge version of the simple mobile app.

The major decision came due to the uncertain future of TikTok in US and President Donald Trump's extreme tariffs on China.

Previously, the tech-giant has publicly declined the need of a separate app.

In February 2022, Instagram head Adam Mosseri replied to post from Marques Brownlee about Meta still not having an Instagram app.

"We get this one a lot, It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we'e very heads down on other things," he admitted.

Similarly in 2023, he went on to share the company stance on an app for iPad noting, "Not working on it right now."

Notably, fans are excited to experience Instagram utilising iPad larger display, along with that, recently Snapchat also released its version for iPad after being available for nearly 13 years for iPhone.

US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Meta rolls out restricted Teen Accounts: All you need to know
Meta rolls out restricted Teen Accounts: All you need to know
Samsung expands Netflix support: HDR10+ now available
Samsung expands Netflix support: HDR10+ now available
NASA Jonny Kim joins two Russian cosmonauts for eight months at ISS
NASA Jonny Kim joins two Russian cosmonauts for eight months at ISS
Amazon's AI video model now capable to generate minutes-long clips
Amazon's AI video model now capable to generate minutes-long clips
Apple to feature iPhone 17 Pro design similar to iPhone 16 Pro: Report
Apple to feature iPhone 17 Pro design similar to iPhone 16 Pro: Report
Google allegedly makes surprising decision to dominate AI world
Google allegedly makes surprising decision to dominate AI world
New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content
New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content
Apple releases immersive content management app for Mac and Vision Pro
Apple releases immersive content management app for Mac and Vision Pro
WhatsApp to offer enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users
WhatsApp to offer enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users
Google's AI Mode now enables complex image queries
Google's AI Mode now enables complex image queries
Elon Musk announces strict policies for parody accounts on X
Elon Musk announces strict policies for parody accounts on X
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning