Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition

Instagram might be ready to release an app exclusively for iPad after over a decade.
As reported by The Information, Meta is developing a new version of Instagram, as currently, the social media platform on iPad is just an enlarge version of the simple mobile app.
The major decision came due to the uncertain future of TikTok in US and President Donald Trump's extreme tariffs on China.
Previously, the tech-giant has publicly declined the need of a separate app.
In February 2022, Instagram head Adam Mosseri replied to post from Marques Brownlee about Meta still not having an Instagram app.
"We get this one a lot, It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we'e very heads down on other things," he admitted.
Similarly in 2023, he went on to share the company stance on an app for iPad noting, "Not working on it right now."
Notably, fans are excited to experience Instagram utilising iPad larger display, along with that, recently Snapchat also released its version for iPad after being available for nearly 13 years for iPhone.