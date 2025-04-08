Meta rolls out restricted Teen Accounts: All you need to know

Meta has introduced Teen Accounts to Facebook and Messenger, aiming to automatically enroll young users into an app experience.
The American-based tech giant on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, revealed that young users will be able to access app experience with built-in protections, and it will be available on these platforms in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada before expanding to additional regions in the future.
Primarily, Teen Accounts were rolled out to Instagram last September, after Instagram and other popular social networks were grilled by US lawmakers for not doing enough to protect teens.
With the expansion to Facebook and Messenger, teens will automatically be placed into an experience that is designed to limit inappropriate content and unwanted contact.
To note, teens under the age of 16 will require their parents’ permission to change any of the settings.
In addition, only teens’ friends can see and reply to their stories. Tags, Mentions, and comments will also be limited to people they follow or who are their friends.
Teens will also get reminders to leave their social networks after using them for an hour a day.
As for the new restrictions on Instagram, teens under 16 will not be allowed to go live on the platform unless their parents permit them.
These changes showcase Meta’s latest step toward addressing teen mental health concerns tied to social media.