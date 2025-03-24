World Tuberculosis Day 2025: WHO calls for immediate investment to combat TB 

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is celebrated on March 24 to raise awareness about the fatal and contagious disorder, affecting up to millions of people annually.
On this occassion, the World Health Organisations (Who) has called for an immediate investment of resources to support services for needy individuals across the countries and regions globally.
Worldwide efforts to fight TB have saved approximately 79 million lives since 2000.
However, a significant cut in global health funding occurring now is threatening to reverse these gains.
A significant hike in drug resistance has been reported, especially across Europe and the ongoing conflict across the Middle-East, Africa and Eastern Europe have further worsened the situation.
World Tuberculosis Day 2025 campaign underscores a rallying cry for accountability, and hope.
Director-General WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, “The huge gains the world has made against TB over the past 20 years are now at risk as cuts to funding start to disrupt access to services for prevention, screening, and treatment for people with TB.”
“But we cannot give up on the concrete commitments that world leaders made at the UN General Assembly just 18 months ago to accelerate work to end TB. WHO is committed to working with all donors, partners and affected countries to mitigate the impact of funding cuts and find innovative solutions,” Ghebreyesus added.