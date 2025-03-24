Bird flu found in sheep for first time in England

Bird flu (H5N1) has been found in a sheep in England for the first time.
The infection was detected during a regular health check of farm animals on a property in Yorkshire.
As per multiple outlets, this farm had already been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza in other birds kept there.
Although this is the first time H5N1 bird flu has been found in a sheep in England, it has previously been detected in livestock in other countries.
As per the reports, the infected sheep was put down and sent for thorough testing.
Meanwhile, additional tests were conducted on the rest of the flock but no other cases of bird flu were found.
After the infection was discovered, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, adviced livestock owners to stay alert for any signs of bird flu, especially given recent outbreaks.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated that bird flu mainly affects birds and poses a very low risk to public health.
However they cautioned people against touching any dead or sick wild birds they come across.
On the other hand, Food Standards Agency reassures that properly cooked poultry, eggs and other poultry products are safe to eat.
Bird flu poses a very low risk to food safety because the virus is not usually spread through food.