100-year-old tortoise becomes first-time mom, welcomes four babies

Two tortoises, nearly 100 years old have become parents to four baby hatchlings at the Philadelphia Zoo.
The Philadelphia Zoo announced on Thursday the birth of new Western Santa Cruz Galápagos tortoises, which are the largest and critically endangered tortoises, native to the Galápagos Islands.
This is the first time in over 150 years that the zoo has had hatchlings of this species.
A giant tortoise, named Mommy become the oldest tortoise of her species to have babies for the first time.
While her exact age is not known, Mommy has been living at the zoo for over 90 years.
Abrazzo, the father of the hatchlings, was brought to the Philadelphia Zoo in December 2020.
According to the zoo, he is estimated to be around 96 years old.
Jo-Elle Mogerman, the president and CEO of Philadelphia Zoo, said in the statement, noting, "This is a significant milestone in the history of Philadelphia Zoo, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this news with our city, region, and the world. Mommy arrived at the Zoo in 1932, meaning anyone that has visited the Zoo for the last 92 years has likely seen her."
As per the zoo, the first of the four baby tortoises, all female, started to hatch from its white, hard shell on February 27.
These four hatchlings are part of a total of 16 eggs that Mommy, the mother tortoise, laid in November 2024.
The zoo's animal care team is still watching the remaining eggs, as more hatchlings may appear in the coming weeks.
The four baby tortoises, which still don't have names, will make their first public appearance at the Philadelphia Zoo's Reptile and Amphibian House on April 23.
This date also celebrates the 93rd anniversary of Mommy, the mother tortoise, arriving at the zoo.
