Guinness World Records: Meet woman with longest tongue 

Chanel Tapper can perform a variety of impressive tricks with her tongue due to its exceptional length

  • April 05, 2025
Among the many unique records set by people, one of them is Chanel Tapper who holds the Guinness World Records title for having the longest tongue in a woman.

In addition to having a long tongue, she can perform a variety of impressive tricks with it due to its exceptional length which is 3.8in (9.75cm).

These include using it to remove Jenga blocks, flipping cups, touching her nose and chin and lifting a spoon.

Around the age of 11, she began sticking her tongue out to tease others and they often commented on how long it was.

A couple of years later, she went viral on the internet when YouTube users saw a video of her sticking out her tongue and became fascinated by how long it was.

In 2010, Guinness World Records invited Tapper to Los Angeles to measure her tongue and see if she qualified for a record.

She narrowly won the title, surpassing the average tongue length for women by about 1.9 cm (roughly three-fourths of an inch), and for men by around 1.2 cm (half an inch).

In a recent interview published on the Guinness World Records website Tapper said, “Honestly, the best reaction I could ever get when someone sees my tongue is screaming."

She added, “People yell or scream in shock, or horror sometimes, [and] that’s probably my favorite because it’s funny to me because it’s a dramatic response.”

While some online users have compared her to the fictional character Venom, Tapper cherishes the record she holds.

