Zoom introduces AI-powered companion, task management features

Zoom has launched various new enterprise-focused features, expanding its agentic tools.
The San Jose-based communications technology company in a press release on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, announced the launch of several AI agents across the Zoom Workplace, including Custom AI Companion, Zoom Tasks, Voice Recorder, and Custom Avatars.
Zoom launches new agentic features
Zoom released new features for Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Whiteboard, Zoom Revenue Accelerator, and more.
Zoom Tasks is a new feature, which can detect, manage, and complete tasks across Zoom Workplace.
It can automatically generate tasks from Zoom Team Chat, Mail, or Docs, and convert them into actionable tasks that users can do themselves or delegate to the AI Companion.
To note, AI Companion capabilities are only available to paid users.
Custom AI Companion pricing
Custom AI Companion will support Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Google's Agent-to-Agent Protocol to seamlessly connect to external tools.
The Custom AI Companion can also be connected to enterprise data via the new “Bring Your Own Index (BYOI)” feature.
The Custom AI Companion add-on is available for $12 per user per month.
Zoom has included a new capability that will let participants mention people who are not in a chat or channel and share their contact information without adding them.
The platform is also integrating agentic features into the Zoom Revenue Accelerator. The agent can run on admin-configured sales methodologies.
Zoom stated that the new feature uses large language models (LLMs) to analyse sales conversations to surface key customer insights.