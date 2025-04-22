Kai Trump earns praise from Donald Trump for her incredible golf talent

Kai Trump, Donald Trump's 17-year-old granddaughter has a bright future in golf according to her grandfather.
In the YouTube vlog, Kai and Trump shared a casual, light-hearted conversation about her golf journey while attending a UFC event in Miami with her brothers.
What Trump thinks of Kai's golf future?
While praising her granddaughter, Trump said, "I just wanna say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer.She's a scratch player, which is amazing. I think some day in the not-too-distant future she's gonna be much better than scratch."
Trump further praised her granddaughter skills, saying, "She's doing really well and she wins a lot of matches." And some day she'll be able to beat her grandfather, but I'm not sure when that'll be... it might be a long time!"
After Trump made his comments about Kai's golf skills, he laughed when his granddaughter playfully challenged him to a one-on-one golf matches.
Kai Trump, a rising star:
Kai has become a highly regarded young golfer. She has committed to playing collegiate golf at the University of Miami and is seen as one of the best up-and-coming players in the sport.
Recently, she signed a big endorsement deal with TaylorMade Golf, joining the ranks of famous golfers like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Kai is currently ranked No. 1 in high school girls' golf and No. 81 in the On3 NIL 100.
Her NIL valuation reaching an estimated $1.2 million, the highest among high school female golfers, as per Mail.