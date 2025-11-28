World

At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos

Sri Lanka has been hit with one of its worst weather-related disasters, as landslides and floods wreak havoc

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos
At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos

Heavy rains triggered floods and landslides, which have claimed at least 56 lives, as 21 people remain missing amid the claustrophobic disaster.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), over 20 people were killed in the central tea-growing district of Badulla when a landslide crashed onto their homes overnight.

Schools, government offices and train services remained closed in Sri Lanka on Friday, November 28, as the death toll from floods and landslides across the country rose to 56 and hundreds of homes suffered damage.

The island nation is now bracing itself for more severe weather on Friday as Cyclone Ditwah moves along its eastern coast, after conditions severely worsened following heavy downpours on Thursday.

In Sri Lanka, river levels are continuing to rise, and the DMC has warned residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.

A red-level flood warning has been issued for the low-lying areas of the Kelani River valley within the next 48 hours, the Irrigation Department noted, as areas at risk include the capital, Colombo.

More than 200 mm of rain is expected in some central and northern parts of the island on Friday.

The DMC said that almost 44,000 people have been affected by the extreme weather and around 20,500 army troops have been deployed to provide relief and rescue operations across the country.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister
A pair of missing baby giraffes from a troubled roadside zoo has shrouded a Virginia town in mystery

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise
The Scottish government does not intend to increase income tax rates or introduce new bands in next year's budget

What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?

What did archaeologists just discover at Ness of Brodgar?
The Ness of Brodgar is one of the most important Neolithic sites in the British Isles

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests
A fire at an apartment complex in the Tai Po neighborhood may be the most deadly in Hong Kong history

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales
Electric vehicles EVs accounts for less than 3% of all passenger car sales in India

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach
Bull sharks are one of the world's most dangerous shark species, capable of tolerating both salt and fresh water

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip
Pope Leo XIV to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara during his first overseas visit

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting
Washington DC National Guard shooting suspect identified as Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55, search for survivors continues

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55, search for survivors continues
Hong Kong tower complex fire remains uncontained as 279 remain missing

2 National Guard members in critical condition after shooting near White House

2 National Guard members in critical condition after shooting near White House
US President Trump calls National Guard shooting an 'act of terror' as suspect identified

Guinea-Bissau army officers claim 'total control' after deposing president

Guinea-Bissau army officers claim 'total control' after deposing president
Army Officers have announced that they have deposed Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo after the vote

Pope Leo delivers heart-warming Thanksgiving Day message

Pope Leo delivers heart-warming Thanksgiving Day message
Born Robert Francis Prevost, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, will mark his first Thanksgiving Day on Thursday