Luka Dončić to represent Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025

EuroBasket 2025 kicks off on August 27 across Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia

  • May 05, 2025
Luka Dončić is all set to represent Slovenia in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament.

According to BalkanEU, after the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round exit from the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Dončić will lead his national team in the summer FIBA (International Basketball Federation) EuroBasket 2025 tournament.

Seeing his commitment to represent the national team, it was an expected decision. He will be accompanied by Slovenian national team strength coach Anze Macek and physiotherapist Javier Barrio Calvo.

ESPN reporter, while confirming his inclusion in the team, wrote, “He will spend the summer playing for the Slovenian men's national basketball team at EuroBasket, sources said.”

“He'll be accompanied by members of his 'body team', Slovenian national team strength coach Anže Maček and physiotherapist Javier Barrio Calvo, throughout the offseason," Dave McMenamin added.

EuroBasket 2025

The FIBA EuroBasket is scheduled to kick off on August 27, 2025, across Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia. It will be the 42nd edition of the tournament.

There will be 24 different teams in the tournament divided into the four groups of six. Slovenia is in Group D along with France, Iceland, Poland, Belgium and Israel.

Dončić has won gold with Slovenia in the EuroBasket 2017 at the age of 18. He has also represented the national team in the Olympic Games 2020, the EuroBasket 2022, the FIBA World Cup 2023, and last summer’s FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Greece.

