Kamala Harris makes stunning Met Gala debut in custom Off-White gown

Harris shines in IB Kamara's gown at Met Gala's 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' celebration

  • by Web Desk
  • May 06, 2025
Kamala Harris made a suprise yet a quite debut at Met Gala along with her husband Doug Emhoff.

According to CNN, Harris made a stunning appearence at the Met Gala on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York wearing a coustom black and white gown by Off-White ahead of a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

Although former US vice president and second gentleman skipped blue carpet appeared in the photos ahead of the star-studed evening of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' celebration.

Harris who lost presidential election bettle to Donald Trump wore an elegant silk silhouette with an asymmetrical cape sleeve and a long scarf designed by Italian luxury fashion brand Off-White creative director IB Kamara.

As per the 60-year-old’s spokesperson she was invited by Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour.

Harris has made few high-profile appearances since losing the presidential election in November, though she has recently given two speeches at the Leading Women Defined Summit and Emerge Gala, the latter of which benefits an organization that recruits and trains women to run for office. In both, Harris has rebuked US President Trump’s first 100 days in office.

