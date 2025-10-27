World

Cameroon presidential election: Paul Biya secures another 7-year term at age 91

The world's oldest serving ruler Paul Biya won his eight term in office

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cameroon presidential election: Paul Biya secures another 7-year term at age 91
Cameroon presidential election: Paul Biya secures another 7-year term at age 91

Cameroon's President Paul Biya, the world's oldest serving ruler won his eight term in office.

According to the country's constitutional council, Biya received 53.66% of the votes, while his former ally, now opponent, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, came second with 35.19%.

This victory gives Biya another seven-year term as president which means he could remain in power until he is almost 100 years old.

After the election results was made public, Tchiroma posted on Facebook saying that gunfire broke out near his house in Garoua, a city in northern Cameroon and that two civilians were killed in the incident.

Tchiroma didn't reveal who fired the gunshots or give any reaction to the official election results.

Earlier, Tchiroma had declared that he had won the election and stated that he would not accept any result showing otherwise.

Sporadic protests erupted in several towns across the country after the result was announced.

While, in Garoua, supporters of Tchiroma became angry and said they attacked a house where they believed gunmen were hiding and shooting at them.

Meanwhile, in the capital city, Yaoundé, the streets were mostly empty, most shops were closed and anti-riot police were stationed throughout the city to maintain order.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Erika Kirk set for exclusive first TV interview following husband’s assassination

Erika Kirk set for exclusive first TV interview following husband’s assassination
Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event

Albania's AI minister Diella 'pregnant' with 83 digital children

Albania's AI minister Diella 'pregnant' with 83 digital children
Diella is the world's first AI to serve in a top government role, managing Albania's public procurement system

Musk calls Zohran Mamdani ‘future of Democrat’ as NYC mayoral race heats up

Musk calls Zohran Mamdani ‘future of Democrat’ as NYC mayoral race heats up
Elon Musk's praise for Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani sparks widespread social media debate

Trump hints at meeting Kim Jong Un during Asia tour: ‘Love to meet’

Trump hints at meeting Kim Jong Un during Asia tour: ‘Love to meet’
US President Donald Trump makes second stop of his Asia tour in Japan to meet Emperor Naruhito

Hurricane Melissa brings danger of devastating floods to Jamaica, Haiti

Hurricane Melissa brings danger of devastating floods to Jamaica, Haiti
National Hurricane Center warns of ‘life-threatening and catastrophic’ storm Melissa as it nears Haiti and Jamaica

Gavin Newsom considers 2028 presidential run after Kamala Harris' announcement

Gavin Newsom considers 2028 presidential run after Kamala Harris' announcement
Kamala Harris hints at another presidential run after losing to Donald Trump, reveals 'I'm not done yet'

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez turn heads during glamorous Miami night out

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez turn heads during glamorous Miami night out
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in June 2025 in Venice with a lavish, three-day celebration

Pumpkin patches spots you must visit to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in Georgia

Pumpkin patches spots you must visit to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in Georgia
National Pumpkin Day 2025 is finally here, Americans embrace autumn in full swing with this special season

US, China reach preliminary trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

US, China reach preliminary trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Tensions between US and China escalated after President Donald Trump threatened a massive increase in tariffs

JD Vance’s wife Usha’s unexpected role in Trump administration revealed

JD Vance’s wife Usha’s unexpected role in Trump administration revealed
A new book named 'Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America' offers fresh insights into Usha's unexpected role

Migrant sex offender arrested in London days after accidental prison release

Migrant sex offender arrested in London days after accidental prison release
Hadush Kebatu had been sentenced last month for sexually assaulting a teenage girls and a woman

Hurricane Melissa intensifies toward category 5

Hurricane Melissa intensifies toward category 5
Melissa is likely to bring catastrophic rainfall, nearly 30 inches (76 cm) in parts of Jamaica and Haiti, causing greater impact