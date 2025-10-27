Cameroon presidential election: Paul Biya secures another 7-year term at age 91

Cameroon's President Paul Biya, the world's oldest serving ruler won his eight term in office.
According to the country's constitutional council, Biya received 53.66% of the votes, while his former ally, now opponent, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, came second with 35.19%.
This victory gives Biya another seven-year term as president which means he could remain in power until he is almost 100 years old.
After the election results was made public, Tchiroma posted on Facebook saying that gunfire broke out near his house in Garoua, a city in northern Cameroon and that two civilians were killed in the incident.
Tchiroma didn't reveal who fired the gunshots or give any reaction to the official election results.
Earlier, Tchiroma had declared that he had won the election and stated that he would not accept any result showing otherwise.
Sporadic protests erupted in several towns across the country after the result was announced.
While, in Garoua, supporters of Tchiroma became angry and said they attacked a house where they believed gunmen were hiding and shooting at them.
Meanwhile, in the capital city, Yaoundé, the streets were mostly empty, most shops were closed and anti-riot police were stationed throughout the city to maintain order.