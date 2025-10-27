Erika Kirk set for exclusive first TV interview following husband’s assassination

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk is set to appear on Fox News for her first television interview since her husband was assassinated.
On September 10, 2025, American conservative activist Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event.
As per multiple reports, Erika will appear in an exclusive interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters on November 5 at 8pm ET.
In an interview, she will talk about several topics including the events that took place on the day her husband was killed and her plans for the future of her husband's organization Turning Point USA.
Before her interview, Watters will join Erika on a visit to Turning Point USA's headquarters in Arizona and then to the This is The Turning Point tour event at the University of Mississippi on October 29.
His show will air live from the university where the mother of two will introduce Vice President JD Vance who will take part in debate and also answers students' questions.
The entire event will be streamed on Fox Nation and a documentary about Erika's experiences and behind-the-scenes moments will be released on November 7.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom to late activist on what would have been Charlie's 32 birthday.