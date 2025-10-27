World

Erika Kirk set for exclusive first TV interview following husband’s assassination

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Erika Kirk set for exclusive first TV interview following husband’s assassination
Erika Kirk set for exclusive first TV interview following husband’s assassination

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk is set to appear on Fox News for her first television interview since her husband was assassinated.

On September 10, 2025, American conservative activist Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event.

As per multiple reports, Erika will appear in an exclusive interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters on November 5 at 8pm ET.

In an interview, she will talk about several topics including the events that took place on the day her husband was killed and her plans for the future of her husband's organization Turning Point USA.

Before her interview, Watters will join Erika on a visit to Turning Point USA's headquarters in Arizona and then to the This is The Turning Point tour event at the University of Mississippi on October 29.

His show will air live from the university where the mother of two will introduce Vice President JD Vance who will take part in debate and also answers students' questions.

The entire event will be streamed on Fox Nation and a documentary about Erika's experiences and behind-the-scenes moments will be released on November 7.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom to late activist on what would have been Charlie's 32 birthday.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Albania's AI minister Diella 'pregnant' with 83 digital children

Albania's AI minister Diella 'pregnant' with 83 digital children
Diella is the world's first AI to serve in a top government role, managing Albania's public procurement system

Musk calls Zohran Mamdani ‘future of Democrat’ as NYC mayoral race heats up

Musk calls Zohran Mamdani ‘future of Democrat’ as NYC mayoral race heats up
Elon Musk's praise for Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani sparks widespread social media debate

Trump hints at meeting Kim Jong Un during Asia tour: ‘Love to meet’

Trump hints at meeting Kim Jong Un during Asia tour: ‘Love to meet’
US President Donald Trump makes second stop of his Asia tour in Japan to meet Emperor Naruhito

Hurricane Melissa brings danger of devastating floods to Jamaica, Haiti

Hurricane Melissa brings danger of devastating floods to Jamaica, Haiti
National Hurricane Center warns of ‘life-threatening and catastrophic’ storm Melissa as it nears Haiti and Jamaica

Gavin Newsom considers 2028 presidential run after Kamala Harris' announcement

Gavin Newsom considers 2028 presidential run after Kamala Harris' announcement
Kamala Harris hints at another presidential run after losing to Donald Trump, reveals 'I'm not done yet'

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez turn heads during glamorous Miami night out

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez turn heads during glamorous Miami night out
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in June 2025 in Venice with a lavish, three-day celebration

Pumpkin patches spots you must visit to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in Georgia

Pumpkin patches spots you must visit to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in Georgia
National Pumpkin Day 2025 is finally here, Americans embrace autumn in full swing with this special season

US, China reach preliminary trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

US, China reach preliminary trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Tensions between US and China escalated after President Donald Trump threatened a massive increase in tariffs

JD Vance’s wife Usha’s unexpected role in Trump administration revealed

JD Vance’s wife Usha’s unexpected role in Trump administration revealed
A new book named 'Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America' offers fresh insights into Usha's unexpected role

Migrant sex offender arrested in London days after accidental prison release

Migrant sex offender arrested in London days after accidental prison release
Hadush Kebatu had been sentenced last month for sexually assaulting a teenage girls and a woman

Hurricane Melissa intensifies toward category 5

Hurricane Melissa intensifies toward category 5
Melissa is likely to bring catastrophic rainfall, nearly 30 inches (76 cm) in parts of Jamaica and Haiti, causing greater impact

Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels

Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight