Eating nuts daily may minimise belly fat and reduce risk of Metabolic syndrome, study 

A recent study suggested that swapping high-carbohydrate snacks for tree nuts could assist youngsters in minimising their risks of Metabolic syndrome.
A research published in Clinical Nutrition showed an association between nuts improved gene expression to fat reduction, cholesterol removal and reduced inflammation.
What is Metabolic syndrome?
Metabolic syndrome is a set of conditions including larger waist circumference, elevated blood pressure, high saturated fat content, increased blood sugars and low HDL (good) cholesterol, which may increase the risk for heart disease, diabetes and stroke.
Researchers analysed 84 adults aged 22 to 36 with one or more metabolic syndrome risk factors.
Following a two-week run-in period where all participants followed dietary guidelines and avoided nuts, they were classified into two groups.
One group received daily tree nut snacks totalling about half a cup, whilst the other group consumed unhealthy and high-carb snacks such as crackers.
The researchers analysed blood samples and abdominal fat tissue to comprehend the mechanism behind their results.
Results indicated that the nut group raised their total fat consumption with significant enhancements in their saturated-fat-to-unsaturated-fat ratio.
Notably, the nut group indicated raised expression of genes linked to breakdown of adipose tissues, assisting HDL cholesterol remove LDL (bad) cholesterol, and minimising inflammation.
However, the study consists of multiple limitations, including its small sample size and short duration of 16 weeks.
Researchers mentioned that this timeframe may not have been long enough to experience significant modifications in abdominal fat composition.
It further explains why nuts can minimise abdominal fat, providing a simple dietary change to treat Metabolic syndrome.
However, experts underscored weight loss or disease risk reduction.
A comprehensive approach including plant-based eating, stress management, and quality sleep plays an important role in reducing Metabolic syndrome risk.