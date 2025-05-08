Top 5 highest paid TikTok influencers of 2025

Despite ongoing scrutiny and the looming ban, TikTok remains one of the strongest forces in the social media world, with over 1 billion monthly active users globally.
The Chinese company ByteDance owned TikTok has successfully left bhind the competition, prompting platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat to mimic its short-form video format.
So here is the list of infulencers who are earning in millions from the TikTok.
1. Charli D'Amelio
Annual Earnings: $17.5M+
Charli D’Amelio still tops the list as the highest-paid TikTok influencer of 2022. Forbes has included her twice in a row in their list of the Top 7 Highest Paid TikTok Stars.
She began posting dance videos in June 2019, quickly going viral and launching what would become one of the most successful creator careers on the platform.
2. Khaby Lame
Annual Earnings: $16–20M
Khaby Lame is the most followed creator on TikTok and arguably the most popular TikToker in the world. He skyrocketed to fame with his signature silent comedy skits, where he dismantles absurd “life hacks” using nothing but expressive reactions and perfect timing.
His content’s universal appeal breaks language barriers, making him a go-to for brands looking to connect with global audiences.
3. Dixie D’Amelio
Annual Earnings: $10M
Dixie D’Amelio is Charli D’Amelio’s older sister, and together they’ve built one of TikTok’s most iconic sibling duos. They regularly post content together on each other’s accounts and this has boosted their overall TikTok presence. Dixie, however, has opted to branch out into music.
She released her first single “Be Happy” in June 2020. It debuted at number one on both Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts and became the number one trending video on YouTube.
4. Addison Rae
Annual Earnings: $8.5M
Addison Rae Easterling got famous on Tiktok by showcasing her dance moves. She quickly got a million followers less than a year after joining the platform. Her first sponsored content was for a women's online clothing store, Fashion Nova.
Later that year, Rae decided to become a full-time celebrity. She left school and went to LA, California where she joined a group of TikTok influencers and formed Hype House. She then created branded merchandise as well as sponsored content for Daniel Wellington, a famous watch company and Reebok company.
5. Bella Poarch
Annual Earnings: $5M
Bella Poarch has firmly cemented her place among TikTok’s biggest stars. Her rise to fame was through a viral video she made lip-syncing to Millie B’s “Soph Aspin Send.” Her followers quickly rose to 80M and she became the third most followed account on TikTok. Her video was also the most viewed TikTok video of 2020.
Born in the Philippines before migrating to Texas with her adoptive family, she has openly spoken about her roots and challenges growing up.