World

Top 5 highest paid TikTok influencers of 2025

Here is the list of the richest TikTok influencers of the year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Here is the list of the richest TikTok influencers of the year
Here is the list of the richest TikTok influencers of the year

Despite ongoing scrutiny and the looming ban, TikTok remains one of the strongest forces in the social media world, with over 1 billion monthly active users globally.

The Chinese company ByteDance owned TikTok has successfully left bhind the competition, prompting platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat to mimic its short-form video format.

So here is the list of infulencers who are earning in millions from the TikTok.

1. Charli D'Amelio

Annual Earnings: $17.5M+

Charli D’Amelio still tops the list as the highest-paid TikTok influencer of 2022. Forbes has included her twice in a row in their list of the Top 7 Highest Paid TikTok Stars.

She began posting dance videos in June 2019, quickly going viral and launching what would become one of the most successful creator careers on the platform.

2. Khaby Lame

Annual Earnings: $16–20M

Khaby Lame is the most followed creator on TikTok and arguably the most popular TikToker in the world. He skyrocketed to fame with his signature silent comedy skits, where he dismantles absurd “life hacks” using nothing but expressive reactions and perfect timing.

His content’s universal appeal breaks language barriers, making him a go-to for brands looking to connect with global audiences.

3. Dixie D’Amelio

Annual Earnings: $10M

Dixie D’Amelio is Charli D’Amelio’s older sister, and together they’ve built one of TikTok’s most iconic sibling duos. They regularly post content together on each other’s accounts and this has boosted their overall TikTok presence. Dixie, however, has opted to branch out into music.

She released her first single “Be Happy” in June 2020. It debuted at number one on both Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts and became the number one trending video on YouTube.

4. Addison Rae

Annual Earnings: $8.5M

Addison Rae Easterling got famous on Tiktok by showcasing her dance moves. She quickly got a million followers less than a year after joining the platform. Her first sponsored content was for a women's online clothing store, Fashion Nova.

Later that year, Rae decided to become a full-time celebrity. She left school and went to LA, California where she joined a group of TikTok influencers and formed Hype House. She then created branded merchandise as well as sponsored content for Daniel Wellington, a famous watch company and Reebok company.

5. Bella Poarch

Annual Earnings: $5M

Bella Poarch has firmly cemented her place among TikTok’s biggest stars. Her rise to fame was through a viral video she made lip-syncing to Millie B’s “Soph Aspin Send.” Her followers quickly rose to 80M and she became the third most followed account on TikTok. Her video was also the most viewed TikTok video of 2020.

Born in the Philippines before migrating to Texas with her adoptive family, she has openly spoken about her roots and challenges growing up.

Mark Zuckerberg’s AI ad tool receives backlash over user experience

Mark Zuckerberg’s AI ad tool receives backlash over user experience

Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service

Kate Middleton joins Prince William in chic polka dot dress for VE Day service
Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute

Sarah Ferguson honours ‘courageous’ VE Day heroes with moving tribute
Vatican City failed to elect new pope on conclave's second morning

Vatican City failed to elect new pope on conclave's second morning
Vatican City failed to elect new pope on conclave's second morning
Vatican City failed to elect new pope on conclave's second morning
World's 10% richest responsible for two-thirds of global warming: Study
World's 10% richest responsible for two-thirds of global warming: Study
US, UK all set to finalise ‘major’ trade deal: Report
US, UK all set to finalise ‘major’ trade deal: Report
Raccoon found with meth pipe during Ohio traffic stop
Raccoon found with meth pipe during Ohio traffic stop
Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role
Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role
Black smoke rises from Sistine Chapel: No pope elected in first conclave vote
Black smoke rises from Sistine Chapel: No pope elected in first conclave vote
JD Vance slams Russia's ‘too much’ demands to end Ukraine war
JD Vance slams Russia's ‘too much’ demands to end Ukraine war
Queen ant smuggling gang sentenced in Kenya
Queen ant smuggling gang sentenced in Kenya
Disney to open first-ever theme park in Middle East
Disney to open first-ever theme park in Middle East
Xi Jinping to join Putin for Victory Day parade in Moscow
Xi Jinping to join Putin for Victory Day parade in Moscow
US Navy jet falls into sea from Truman aircraft carrier
US Navy jet falls into sea from Truman aircraft carrier
Sotheby's halts Piprahwa gems auction as India warns of legal action
Sotheby's halts Piprahwa gems auction as India warns of legal action