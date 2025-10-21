World

Gavin Plumb sentenced to life for plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

An undercover police officer caught Gavin Plumb in the US infiltrated an online group known as Abduct Lovers

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
A security guard, Gavin Plumb, who threatened TV presenter Holly Willoughby has been sentenced to life.

Gavin Plumb has been imprisoned for atleast 16 years last year after found guilty soliciting murder and helping others to rape and kidnap.

During a raid on his Essex home, police found chloroform and an “abduction kit” including cable ties. The court heard he planned to “ambush” Willoughby at her family home.

Plumb stated in the court that it was only an online chat and fantasy.

Lord Justice Edis called Plumb’s plans "horrifying and contained graphic detail of what the applicant proposed to do" to Willoughby.

"They are distressing, even for seasoned professionals, to read," he added.

Dismissing Plumb's appeal, Lord Edis said: "This is a case where the offender clearly is dangerous and where there is no way of knowing when or if ever that will cease to be the case."

An undercover police officer caught him in the US infiltrated an online group known as Abduct Lovers.

Plumb attended the hearing remotely. Moreover, evidence found by the undercover officer has been shared with the FBI, who then contacted police in the UK.

Holly Willoughby did not make her victim statement public; however, she took a bold step against Plumb for encouraging rape.

