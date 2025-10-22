World

Louvre heist: 'spectacular' value of stolen jewellery revealed as thieves remain at large

A group of thieves stole jewellery worth millions from the Louvre Museum in Paris during early morning hours on Sunday

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Louvre heist: spectacular value of stolen jewellery revealed as thieves remain at large
Louvre heist: 'spectacular' value of stolen jewellery revealed as thieves remain at large

The French prosecution office has revealed the staggering value of the jewellery stolen from the Louvre Museum in broad daylight.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told French radio station RTL that the stolen items are estimated to be worth 88 million euros ($102 million), as the authorities continue to search for the treasure.

"This sum is indeed spectacular, but we must remember that this damage is economic. But it has nothing parallel or comparable to the historical damage caused by this theft," she said.

Around 100 investigators are involved in the manhunt to track down the criminals who stole the artifacts on Sunday morning.

The Louvre remained closed on Tuesday, October 21, in accordance with its scheduled opening times, but is due to reopen on Wednesday. The Apollo Gallery targeted by the thieves will remain closed.

Louvre Museum heist explained:

On Sunday morning, half an hour after opening, the thieves, wearing yellow vests, made their way into the Apollo Gallery, one of the most ornate rooms in the Louvre, through a window using a truck-mounted ladder.

Armed with tools including an angle grinder and a blowtorch, they targeted two high-security display cases.

Paris prosecutors say it took the robbers four minutes to break into the gallery, snatch the jewellery, and leave the world-famous museum at 9:38 a.m.

The entire operation lasted just seven minutes, authorities said.

What was stolen?

The stolen Louvre items included a diamond and sapphire jewellery set, featuring a tiara and necklace worn by Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense.

As per the Louvre, the diadem – a jewelled headpiece worn by royalty – features 24 Ceylon sapphires and 1,083 diamonds that can be detached and worn as brooches.

Also stolen was an emerald necklace and earrings set that was a wedding gift from Napoleon to his second wife, Marie-Louise of Austria, in March 1810, containing 32 intricately cut emeralds and 1,138 diamonds.

Eight of the nine items taken remain unaccounted for.

Investigators do not have any solid leads as to who was behind the heist but are slowly amassing a body of evidence, reported CNN on Tuesday.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Grace Wales Bonner to lead Hermès menswear as creative director

Grace Wales Bonner to lead Hermès menswear as creative director
The British designer has dressed reneonwed name included Lewis Hamiltona and Jeff Goldblum

Gavin Plumb sentenced to life for plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Gavin Plumb sentenced to life for plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby
An undercover police officer caught Gavin Plumb in the US infiltrated an online group known as Abduct Lovers

Keir Starmer under pressure to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom

Keir Starmer under pressure to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom
Prince Andrew is also facing immense scrutiny for his Windsor residence, where he has not paid rent for over two decades

Ticketmaster to suspend several accounts following FTC suit

Ticketmaster to suspend several accounts following FTC suit
Ticketmaster will now limit all users to one account, including brokers, and will use AI and identity verification to implement it

Nicolas Sarkozy vows innocence as he begins 5-year sentence in jail

Nicolas Sarkozy vows innocence as he begins 5-year sentence in jail
Former French President Sarkozy arrives at prison holding wife's hand to begin sentence

Who is Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister?

Who is Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister?
Japan makes history after electing Sanae Takaichi as the first female prime minister of the country

Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief

Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief
US government agrees to restore student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers after court battle

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures
United States secures a landmark rare earth minerals deal with Australia to challenge China’s control

White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch

White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch
White House East Wing demolition for Trump’s ballroom sparks controversy and criticism

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station
A baby girl was left at Penn Station wrapped in a sheet with no sign of the mother during morning rush

SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation

SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation
Foxwoods Casino is a hotel and venue where patrons can enjoy food, gambling, and shows

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices
Australia blasted China after a fighter jet allegedly released flares near its military plane