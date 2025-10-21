Keir Starmer under pressure to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has called on the UK government to formally strip Prince Andrew of his dukedom.
Stephen Flynn, the party's Westminster leader, has lodged a parliamentary motion that would force ministers to remove Andrew's royal titles immediately.
Last week, Andrew announced that he is surrendering all of his titles, including the Duke of York, amid the fresh alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein as Virginia Giuffre's memoir gets released.
He also gave up membership of the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in Britain, although Buckingham Palace remains under pressure to take stronger action against him.
As reported by the BBC, the only legal way to remove Prince Andrew's remaining titles is through an act of parliament.
"Prince Andrew's titles can only be removed by an act of parliament, therefore, this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately," Flynn said.
"The only real question is, what Keir Starmer's government is waiting for? The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it's the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay," he added.
Prince Andrew stopped using the title His Royal Highness (HRH) in 2022, as he faced a US civil action over sexual assault allegations brought by Giuffre.
The latest revelations came ahead of the publication of Guiffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, which officially dropped on Tuesday, October 21, six months after she took her own life.
In the book, Giuffre said that she had sex with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions, including once with Epstein and approximately eight other young women.
The UK government has indicated that it would not introduce legislation to strip Prince Andrew of his titles unless the King wanted it.