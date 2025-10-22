White House breaks silence on reports Trump to pardon Diddy: ‘Zero truth’

A White House official has said there is "zero truth" to a report that Donald Trump is considering commuting Sean "Diddy" Combs's prison sentence as early as this week.
According to Sky News, US entertainment site TMZ earlier this week reported the US president was "vacillating" on whether or not to reduce the music mogul's sentence, citing a "high-ranking White House official".
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison and given a $500,000 fine at a hearing on 3 October, after being found guilty of prostitution charges relating to his former girlfriends and male sex workers at the end of his high-profile trial in the summer.
Earlier this week, the 55-year-old's legal team filed a legal document officially signalling their intention to appeal.
Now, a White House official has pushed back on TMZ's report about a possible commutation.
There is "zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would've gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news", the official told NBC, Sky News' US partner.
Trump, "not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations", the official added.
Casey Carver, a spokesperson for TMZ, said in a brief statement, "We stand by our story."
In an update to the story on the outlet's website, the news site said, "The White House Communications Office is saying our story is not true. We stand by our story. Our story is accurate."
Lawyers for Combs did not immediately return a request for comment about the disparity between the White House statement and TMZ's reporting. However, they previously told NBC News they had been pursuing a pardon.