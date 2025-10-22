Louvre opens for visitors after daring daylight heist of French crown jewels

The Louvre Museum has reopened for the visitors three days after the French crown jewellery heist.
According to BBC, the museum in Paris reopened for people on Wednesday, October 22, after the theft of historic jewellery worth 88 million euros (£76m; $102m) in one of the highest-profile museum thefts of the century.
The museum opened for the visitors at 9:00 am local time; however, the Apollo Gallery, where the robbery took place, remained closed.
The professional robbers broke into the museum on Sunday using power tools and escaped with “priceless” jewels on scooters within eight minutes.
As the museum reopened, French President Emmanuel Macron asked ministers and authorities for faster and improved security measures.
Following the heist at the most visited museum in the world, French Minister of Justice Gérald Darmanin accepted the failure and said, “What is certain is that we have failed. [It's] giving a deplorable image of France. The French feel like they have been robbed.”
Calling the heist “organised robbery” and “criminal conspiracy,” he added, “These people will be arrested, there is no doubt about it. The question is when.”
The initial report of the incident revealed that one in three rooms in the Louvre did not have security cameras, and the alarm system of many rooms was not working properly. As a result, France has increased museum security across the country.
Notably, Louvre Museum director Laurence des Cars is scheduled to appear before the culture committee of the Senate on Wednesday afternoon.