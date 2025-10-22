World

Louvre opens for visitors after daring daylight heist of French crown jewels

'Priceless' French crown jewels were stolen from the Louvre in one of the highest-profile museum thefts

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |


The Louvre Museum has reopened for the visitors three days after the French crown jewellery heist.

According to BBC, the museum in Paris reopened for people on Wednesday, October 22, after the theft of historic jewellery worth 88 million euros (£76m; $102m) in one of the highest-profile museum thefts of the century.

The museum opened for the visitors at 9:00 am local time; however, the Apollo Gallery, where the robbery took place, remained closed.

The professional robbers broke into the museum on Sunday using power tools and escaped with “priceless” jewels on scooters within eight minutes.

As the museum reopened, French President Emmanuel Macron asked ministers and authorities for faster and improved security measures.

Following the heist at the most visited museum in the world, French Minister of Justice Gérald Darmanin accepted the failure and said, “What is certain is that we have failed. [It's] giving a deplorable image of France. The French feel like they have been robbed.”

Calling the heist “organised robbery” and “criminal conspiracy,” he added, “These people will be arrested, there is no doubt about it. The question is when.”

The initial report of the incident revealed that one in three rooms in the Louvre did not have security cameras, and the alarm system of many rooms was not working properly. As a result, France has increased museum security across the country.

Notably, Louvre Museum director Laurence des Cars is scheduled to appear before the culture committee of the Senate on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

White House breaks silence on reports Trump to pardon Diddy: ‘Zero truth’

White House breaks silence on reports Trump to pardon Diddy: ‘Zero truth’
Sean "Diddy" Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison, fined $500,000 for prostitution conviction

Australian man arrested after stealing $5,000 worth of Labubu dolls

Australian man arrested after stealing $5,000 worth of Labubu dolls
The man was charged after dozens of rare collectible dolls were discovered at his Melbourne property

Eurostar invests in UK's first double-decker trains to bring 'exceptional comfort'

Eurostar invests in UK's first double-decker trains to bring 'exceptional comfort'
The high-speed train service that connects the UK with Europe is planning to run the first six double-deckers by 2031

Mini Labubu dolls craze boost Pop Mart sales

Mini Labubu dolls craze boost Pop Mart sales
Labubu dolls have once again helped Pop Mart stocks after they had dipped in recent weeks over concerns of being overvalued

Louvre heist: 'spectacular' value of stolen jewellery revealed as thieves remain at large

Louvre heist: 'spectacular' value of stolen jewellery revealed as thieves remain at large
A group of thieves stole jewellery worth millions from the Louvre Museum in Paris during early morning hours on Sunday

Grace Wales Bonner to lead Hermès menswear as creative director

Grace Wales Bonner to lead Hermès menswear as creative director
The British designer has dressed reneonwed name included Lewis Hamiltona and Jeff Goldblum

Gavin Plumb sentenced to life for plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Gavin Plumb sentenced to life for plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby
An undercover police officer caught Gavin Plumb in the US infiltrated an online group known as Abduct Lovers

Keir Starmer under pressure to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom

Keir Starmer under pressure to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom
Prince Andrew is also facing immense scrutiny for his Windsor residence, where he has not paid rent for over two decades

Ticketmaster to suspend several accounts following FTC suit

Ticketmaster to suspend several accounts following FTC suit
Ticketmaster will now limit all users to one account, including brokers, and will use AI and identity verification to implement it

Nicolas Sarkozy vows innocence as he begins 5-year sentence in jail

Nicolas Sarkozy vows innocence as he begins 5-year sentence in jail
Former French President Sarkozy arrives at prison holding wife's hand to begin sentence

Who is Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister?

Who is Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister?
Japan makes history after electing Sanae Takaichi as the first female prime minister of the country

Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief

Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief
US government agrees to restore student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers after court battle