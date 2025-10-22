World

Eurostar invests in UK's first double-decker trains to bring 'exceptional comfort'

The high-speed train service that connects the UK with Europe is planning to run the first six double-deckers by 2031

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Eurostar invests in UKs first double-decker trains to bring exceptional comfort
Eurostar invests in UK's first double-decker trains to bring 'exceptional comfort'

Eurostar has unveiled plans to run double-decker trains through the Channel Tunnel for the first time ever.

The cross-Channel rail operator that connects the UK with Europe has confirmed it will order up to 50 trains from manufacturer Alstom, eventually increasing the size of its fleet by nearly a third.

In the €2 billion (£1.74 billion) deal, confirmed on Wednesday, October 22, Eurostar has ordered 30 "Celestia" trains, with the option for 20 more, and is expecting to run the first six trains in 2031.

Each train would be 200 metres long. If two were run together, as happens currently, the resulting 400-metre service would have about 1,080 seats.

These would be the first double-decker high-speed trains to run through the Channel Tunnel.

Eurostar's chief executive, Gwendoline Cazenave, said she was "particularly proud to bring double-decker trains to the UK for the very first time," adding they would bring "exceptional comfort".

Eurostar carried 19.5 million passengers last year and is aiming to bring this number to 30 million, said the chief.

The firm noted that a fleet of new trains, some of which will replace older ones, will lead to a 30% increase in trains that service London.

Moreover, the double-decker train deal came after Eurostar announced an expansion plan in June that includes new routes to Geneva and Frankfurt from London.

However, double-deckers becoming the norm across Britain's rail network seems unlikely.

Pete Waterman, a train enthusiast, told the BBC's Today programme that since Britain's railways were built so long ago, most of the routes would not be able to cater for such large trains due to obstructions such as tunnels and overhead lines.

Eurostar also said it would invest €80 million in developing the Temple Mills depot in London, which is the only depot in the UK able to accommodate the larger trains used in continental Europe.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Australian man arrested after stealing $5,000 worth of Labubu dolls

Australian man arrested after stealing $5,000 worth of Labubu dolls
The man was charged after dozens of rare collectible dolls were discovered at his Melbourne property

Mini Labubu dolls craze boost Pop Mart sales

Mini Labubu dolls craze boost Pop Mart sales
Labubu dolls have once again helped Pop Mart stocks after they had dipped in recent weeks over concerns of being overvalued

Louvre heist: 'spectacular' value of stolen jewellery revealed as thieves remain at large

Louvre heist: 'spectacular' value of stolen jewellery revealed as thieves remain at large
A group of thieves stole jewellery worth millions from the Louvre Museum in Paris during early morning hours on Sunday

Grace Wales Bonner to lead Hermès menswear as creative director

Grace Wales Bonner to lead Hermès menswear as creative director
The British designer has dressed reneonwed name included Lewis Hamiltona and Jeff Goldblum

Gavin Plumb sentenced to life for plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Gavin Plumb sentenced to life for plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby
An undercover police officer caught Gavin Plumb in the US infiltrated an online group known as Abduct Lovers

Keir Starmer under pressure to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom

Keir Starmer under pressure to strip Prince Andrew of dukedom
Prince Andrew is also facing immense scrutiny for his Windsor residence, where he has not paid rent for over two decades

Ticketmaster to suspend several accounts following FTC suit

Ticketmaster to suspend several accounts following FTC suit
Ticketmaster will now limit all users to one account, including brokers, and will use AI and identity verification to implement it

Nicolas Sarkozy vows innocence as he begins 5-year sentence in jail

Nicolas Sarkozy vows innocence as he begins 5-year sentence in jail
Former French President Sarkozy arrives at prison holding wife's hand to begin sentence

Who is Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister?

Who is Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister?
Japan makes history after electing Sanae Takaichi as the first female prime minister of the country

Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief

Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief
US government agrees to restore student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers after court battle

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures
United States secures a landmark rare earth minerals deal with Australia to challenge China’s control

White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch

White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch
White House East Wing demolition for Trump’s ballroom sparks controversy and criticism