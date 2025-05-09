Sci-Tech

WhatsApp now lets you record voice messages with a single click

WhatsApp's latest feature is currently available to a few beta testers, with plans for broader launch soon

WhatsApp has launched a simplified voice message feature for Android beta users, allowing them to record messages with a single click.

The latest feature automatically activates the recording lock with a single click, reducing the need to press and hold or swipe up.

Previously, users were required to either hold down the microphone button for short messages or swipe up to lock the recording for longer notes. 

However, the latest method now combines both of these into an intuitive experience, offering a streamlined and user-friendly experience.

This significant update aligns Android functionality with that of iOS, ensuring a seamless user experience across platforms. Furthermore, it applies to one-on-one chats, group conversations, and channels.

This latest functionality offers enhanced control over their recordings, they can listen to a message before sending or delete it at any time, preventing accidental sending of voice messages.

This significant update minimises physical strain from long presses and reduces swipe gesture errors.

While some users might need time to adjust, the simplicity of the feature is likely to improve the overall voice messaging experience over time.

Availability

WhatsApp's latest feature is currently available to a few beta testers, with plans for broader launch in the near future.

