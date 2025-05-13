Health

Food company recalls products after Listeria outbreak sickens 10

Fresh & Ready Foods has voluntarily recalled food items with "use by" dates from April 22 to May 19, 2025

  • May 13, 2025
Up to 10 people in the U.S. were admitted to the hospitals with listeria infections associated with ready-to-eat foods, federal officials stated.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other agencies detected the source of the outbreak in foods made by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC of San Fernando, California.

The people who contracted the infection were in California and Nevada, CNN reported.

The recalled products were being purchased in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington. The products were sold at hospitals, hotels, airports, airlines and at more places.

What is Listeriosis?

It’s an infection which is caused by a bacteria known as Listeria that can be spread through several food items. This condition may typically develop symptoms within two weeks of eating tainted food.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. In serious cases, individuals may also experience headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures.

According to CNN, the FDA stated that the outbreak investigation started last year; however, it was reopened in April following listeria’s discovery in food samples from Fresh & Ready Foods.

Fresh & Ready Foods stated that the company took rapid actions, including removing equipment, to fix the problem.

The FDA further found that six of the 10 patients had been admitted to hospitals before developing listeriosis.

Notably, samples from sick patients were gathered between December 2023 and September 2024, according to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fresh & Ready Foods has voluntarily recalled food items with "use by" dates from April 22 to May 19, 2025, as reported by the CNN.

The recalled food items include ham and turkey sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, tuna pasta, and a street corn dipper snack.

