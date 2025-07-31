Home / Health

6 micro habits to significantly boost longevity

Try out these best micro habits to enhance longevity, including staying physically active and maintaining a healthy diet

6 micro habits to significantly boost longevity
6 micro habits to significantly boost longevity

Ten micro-habits that significantly enhance longevity include staying physically active, maintaining a healthy diet, and promoting social connections.

Furthermore, learning something new and enjoying time in nature can significantly contribute to a healthier life.

Here's a more detailed look at these habits:

Physical activity

To promote a healthy life and boost longevity, people are required to engage in regular exercise, which can enhance cardiovascular health and maintain a healthy weight.

Prioritise sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night. Sufficient sleep is essential for mental and physical restoration, and can affect cognitive function and overall well-being.

Following a balanced diet

People are advised to focus on a balanced diet with a rich amount of healthy vegetables, whole grains, and fruits, while restricting ultra-processed foods, and excessive amounts of alcohol.

Manage stress

Chronic stress may pose a negative impact on health. So, experts have advised trying stress-reducing techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and spending some quality time with your family and friends.

Social connections

Establishing strong social connections may offer emotional support, minimise feelings of isolation, and improve longevity.

Practice gratitude

One of the best tips to reduce stress is to regularly express gratitude, as it significantly enhances mood, minimises stress, and promotes a positive outlook on life.

Read more :

Health

Wisconsin reports first confirmed case of West Nile Virus of 2025

Wisconsin reports first confirmed case of West Nile Virus of 2025
West Nile virus symptoms include headache, chills, fever, muscle aches, and more

NAD+ supplements: Can they really reduce ageing effects and boost energy?

NAD+ supplements: Can they really reduce ageing effects and boost energy?
NAD+ is a crucial coenzyme found in all living cells, which plays a pivotal role in numerous biological processes

Top 7 superfoods to promote weight loss and improve metabolism

Top 7 superfoods to promote weight loss and improve metabolism
Superfoods are typically loaded with minerals, antioxidants, and more, that help in maintaining good health

Lifestyle modifications may slow cognitive decline with age, study

Lifestyle modifications may slow cognitive decline with age, study
Results indicated that both interventions enhanced overall cognition

Negative words during prenatal ultrasound may impact parenting later, study

Negative words during prenatal ultrasound may impact parenting later, study
Mothers who reviewed their unborn child more positively were less likely to report troubles in the child at 18 months

Nurses strikes spark fresh UK health crisis amid pay deal rejection

Nurses strikes spark fresh UK health crisis amid pay deal rejection
The UK government ministers and NHS leaders warned that the healthcare systems cannot handle more strikes

Forget 10,000-step goal as 7,000 are enough to cut death risk by 47%

Forget 10,000-step goal as 7,000 are enough to cut death risk by 47%
No need to complete 10,000 steps daily, new research finds 7,000 steps enough for better health

Weight loss drugs may protect against stroke, death, and reduce mortality risk

Weight loss drugs may protect against stroke, death, and reduce mortality risk
Results indicated that people consuming GLP-1 noted a 37% reduced risk of dementia and 19% reduced risk of ischemic stroke