6 micro habits to significantly boost longevity

Ten micro-habits that significantly enhance longevity include staying physically active, maintaining a healthy diet, and promoting social connections.
Furthermore, learning something new and enjoying time in nature can significantly contribute to a healthier life.
Here's a more detailed look at these habits:
Physical activity
To promote a healthy life and boost longevity, people are required to engage in regular exercise, which can enhance cardiovascular health and maintain a healthy weight.
Prioritise sleep
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night. Sufficient sleep is essential for mental and physical restoration, and can affect cognitive function and overall well-being.
Following a balanced diet
People are advised to focus on a balanced diet with a rich amount of healthy vegetables, whole grains, and fruits, while restricting ultra-processed foods, and excessive amounts of alcohol.
Manage stress
Chronic stress may pose a negative impact on health. So, experts have advised trying stress-reducing techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and spending some quality time with your family and friends.
Social connections
Establishing strong social connections may offer emotional support, minimise feelings of isolation, and improve longevity.
Practice gratitude
One of the best tips to reduce stress is to regularly express gratitude, as it significantly enhances mood, minimises stress, and promotes a positive outlook on life.