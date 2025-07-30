FDA restricts 7-OH opioid products over significant health risks

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recommended regulating specific products with 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) under the Controlled Substances Act.
7-OH, an illegal opioid which is easily available at gas stations, vape shops, and corner stores.
A new report from the FDA highlighted significant health risks associated with 7-OH, ensuring public safety.
The FDA latest step comes after a detailed scientific analysis and is a part of significant efforts to address concerns regarding the increasing use of 7-OH opioid products.
Notably, the FDA has not approved any of the drug uses, and it is currently illegal to use in dietary supplements.
Moreover, the FDA has issued educational materials, underscoring the hazards of 7-OH products, and warning letters to seven companies for illegally supplying 7-OH in different forms such as shots, gummies, tablets, and more.
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary released a statement, which reads, "Vape stores are popping up in every neighborhood in America, and many are selling addictive products like concentrated 7-OH. After the last wave of the opioid epidemic, we cannot get caught flat-footed again."
"7-OH is an opioid that can be more potent than morphine. We need regulation and public education to prevent another wave of the opioid epidemic," the statement added.
It’s worth mentioning that the Drug Enforcement Agency is currently analysing the FDA recommendation on 7-OH and retains the final authority on drug classification.