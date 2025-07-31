Legionnaires’ disease outbreak: One person dies in Harlem as cases surge

The New York City Health Department reported more than two dozen individuals were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease in Harlem, with one person dead.
The dead person’s details remain under wraps.
Officials said that the cluster of 22 individuals who were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease since Friday, belongs to the Central Harlem neighbourhood and the surrounding areas.
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of a lung infection known as pneumonia, caused by Legionella pneumophila bacteria.
It is commonly found in water vapours, whirlpool spas, humidifiers, and evaporative condensers of large air systems, which may favour the growth of bacteria.
Legionnaires’ disease includes several symptoms, including muscle aches, cough, dyspnea or difficulty breathing.
People in the area near the cooling towers, who are experiencing any of these symptoms, are urged to contact a health care provider to avoid severe complications.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Eyssallenne stated:
"Legionnaires' disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older, those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin."
It is not a contagious disease and only spreads via breathing in water vapour with bacteria. Moreover, it can be treated with antibiotics.
Individuals at increased risk of Legionnaires’ disease include 50 year old, smokers, and people suffering from chronic lung diseases.