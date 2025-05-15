Ozempic and Wegovy not linked with mental health disorders, study

A recent study showed that well-known diabetes and weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy do not raise the risk of depression, anxiety or suicidal ideation.
Researchers further stated that treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists may enhance patients’ mental health.
The researchers reviewed data from 80 clinical trials that compared GLP-1 receptor agonists to placebo in more than 107,000 adults with obesity and/or diabetes.
Trials were included if they reported adverse psychiatric events or changes in psychiatric symptoms.
The results indicated that treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists was not linked to worsening depression, including other adverse psychiatric outcomes.
However, they are linked to minimised emotional eating, raised eating restraint and maintaining your health.
The authors stated that these findings offer comfort to patients and “suggest that GLP1-RA treatment contributes to both physical and emotional well-being.”
In addition to this study, a nationwide cohort study in Taiwan was conducted involving over 10,000 diabetic patients who were discovered that those treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists had a significantly reduced incidence of anxiety and depression in contrast to the non-users.
The risk reduction was noticed in patients who used the medication for more than 180 days.
These studies suggested that GLP-1 receptor agonists may significantly contribute to both physical and emotional well-being, providing a multifaceted approach to treatment for people suffering from obesity and related health conditions.