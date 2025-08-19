Measles outbreak in Texas officially ended after affecting 700 people

The state health officials officially confirmed that the measles outbreak in Texas is finally over after affecting over 700 individuals earlier this year.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), no new cases have been reported for more than 42 days in the hardest-hit area.
The agency released a statement, which reads, "DSHS will continue to monitor for new cases but will cease updating the interactive outbreak dashboard.”
Since the start of the outbreak earlier this year, up to 762 measles cases were confirmed in the state with two deaths reported.
Though the Texas outbreak is finally over in Texas, officials warned the threat still remains due to recent outbreaks in North America and worldwide.
Health professionals are requested to check the measles symptoms in patients if they show positive signs for the infection, get them tested.
Measles is a highly contagious disease. If left untreated, it may cause pneumonia, severe brain infections, hearing damage or may become fatal.