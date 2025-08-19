Home / Health

Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US

With price reduction, Novo Nordisk aims to make Ozempic more accessible to everyone

Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US
 Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US

Novo Nordisk revealed on Monday that US patients can now receive a month’s supply of Ozempic, a highly effective diabetes drug, for $499, for patients who pay for their treatment by themselves without using insurance.

US President Donald Trump is pressing drug manufacturers to reduce drug costs, calling out renowned but extravagant GLP-1 medications used for weight loss and diabetes, which are available at expensive price across US than other countries.

In response, Novo Nordisk has slashed the price of Ozempic, which lists for up to $1,000 a month, and started selling it directly to consumers at a reduced price through its NovoCare Pharmacy.

Another weight loss drug, Wegovy, is currently available for $499 monthly.

Similarly, another renowned drug manufacturing company, Rival Eli Lilly, has significantly reduced prices on GLP-1 drug, Zepbound, for patients who don’t use insurance.

The minimised-price Ozempic is now accessible via Novo Nordisk’s website and through collaborations with several platforms such as GoodRx.

This discount is available for eligible patients with prescriptions.

With this move, the company aims to make Ozempic more accessible to everyone, warning against unreliable knockoff alternatives.

Furthermore, Novo Nordisk addressed in its earnings call that compounding pharmacies continue selling variants of its drugs despite the FDA removing Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Zepbound from the shortage list.

Novo Nordisk maintains that these compounded variants have significantly impacted its GLP-1 sales.

You Might Like:

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health
Natural ways to boost your collagen with easy dietary changes

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges
The interface has been built to only allow the decoding when users wants, eliminating the risk of invading privacy

From flu meds to antidepressants: Pills that clash with coffee

From flu meds to antidepressants: Pills that clash with coffee
There are some household medicines that when combined with coffee can have less effect on the body

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits
Discover a few essential benefits of consuming black coffee daily for overall wellness

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation
VEXAS syndrome is marked by repeated inflammation as the immune system attacks the body’s own cells

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds
Including this fruit in your daily diet may support better sleep naturally

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study
Blood of children who received benefit from exposure therapy indicated reduced levels of immunoglobulins, cytokines, more

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries
Up to 108,000 measles cases have been confirmed worldwide this year, with Europe, Africa, and the eastern Mediterranean

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths
Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, a bacterial disease, spread via contaminated water and food

Eli Lilly increases price of weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro in UK

Eli Lilly increases price of weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro in UK
Eli Lilly will significantly rise the price of Mounjaro in the UK by up to 170% from September

Nova Scotia develops first menopause clinic in Atlantic Canada

Nova Scotia develops first menopause clinic in Atlantic Canada
Health Department didn’t provide the exact timeline for its launch; however, a project team is currently in place

CDC data reveals states with highest COVID cases now as 'stratus' variant spreads

CDC data reveals states with highest COVID cases now as 'stratus' variant spreads
New variant of covid symptoms may include hoarseness, fever, redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands, more