 Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US

Novo Nordisk revealed on Monday that US patients can now receive a month’s supply of Ozempic, a highly effective diabetes drug, for $499, for patients who pay for their treatment by themselves without using insurance.
US President Donald Trump is pressing drug manufacturers to reduce drug costs, calling out renowned but extravagant GLP-1 medications used for weight loss and diabetes, which are available at expensive price across US than other countries.
In response, Novo Nordisk has slashed the price of Ozempic, which lists for up to $1,000 a month, and started selling it directly to consumers at a reduced price through its NovoCare Pharmacy.
Another weight loss drug, Wegovy, is currently available for $499 monthly.
Similarly, another renowned drug manufacturing company, Rival Eli Lilly, has significantly reduced prices on GLP-1 drug, Zepbound, for patients who don’t use insurance.
The minimised-price Ozempic is now accessible via Novo Nordisk’s website and through collaborations with several platforms such as GoodRx.
This discount is available for eligible patients with prescriptions.
With this move, the company aims to make Ozempic more accessible to everyone, warning against unreliable knockoff alternatives.
Furthermore, Novo Nordisk addressed in its earnings call that compounding pharmacies continue selling variants of its drugs despite the FDA removing Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Zepbound from the shortage list.
Novo Nordisk maintains that these compounded variants have significantly impacted its GLP-1 sales.