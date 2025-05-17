World

James Comey’s viral ‘8647’ post: Trump breaks silence amid growing pressure

James Comey posted a photo on Instagram showing seashells arranged in a way that formed the number '8647'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
US President Donald Trump finally spoken out publicly regarding the recent controversies that arose after James Comey's viral post.

The controversy began when Comey, the former FBI director and a known critic of Trump posted a photo on Instagram showing seashells arranged in a way that formed the number "8647."

Trumps's supporters believed that the social media post made by Comey was a hidden threat of assassination against Trump.

However, Comey denied all the accusations in a statement in which he clarified that the photo he shared was not meant as a call for violence, adding that “I oppose violence of any kind," as per Al-Jazeera.

In response to the growing criticism, Comey later deleted the post as well.

However, Trump clearly disagreed with the former FBI director's explanation and said in an interview with Fox News, "He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant... that meant assassination."

On the other hand, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Comey was interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation but she didn't elaborate on whether he will be punished or face any further legal actions.

What does 8647 mean?

In American slang, the number "86" means to get rid something or someone.

While, the number "47" is being linked to Trump, who is the 47th president of the US.

When these numbers are combined, some people believe the message is secretly suggesting that Trump should be removed or assassinated.

