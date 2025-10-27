Musk calls Zohran Mamdani ‘future of Democrat’ as NYC mayoral race heats up 

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday lauded Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayoral race, saying that he is the future of the party in US.
"Zohran is the future of the Democratic Party," the Tesla CEO said on X, reacting to a video of New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsing Mamdani for the election scheduled for November 4.
According to Money Control, Musk's praise for Mamdani, a Democratic, raises eyebrows since the billionaire has been closely attached to US President Donald Trump and his Republican party for several months. He contributed millions of dollars to the Trump campaign in the run up to last year's presidential election.
In her endorsement for Mamdani, Hochul said that the Democratic nominee is “a chance to reclaim the Senate and America” if elected.
"This November's election will take that passion to 2026 so that we can take back the House of Representatives, take back the Senate and take back our country," she said.
However, Musk's post drew sharp responses from far-right critics of Mamdani, who twisted the Tesla CEO's praise to attack the Democrat.
"And the Titanic was the future of ocean liners," one user commented, indirectly suggesting that Mamdani will be bad for the city.
"Freeze rent. Increase property taxes and expenses. Force private owners to sell. All property is bought by mega investors. Every New Yorker will own nothing and like it," another user said.
Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old progressive Democrat, was born in Uganda to an academic father and filmmaker mother. He immigrated to New York at age 7, attended Bronx High School of Science, and graduated in Africana studies from Bowdoin College.