World

Trump hints at meeting Kim Jong Un during Asia tour: ‘Love to meet’

US President Donald Trump makes second stop of his Asia tour in Japan to meet Emperor Naruhito

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Trump hints at meeting Kim Jong Un during Asia tour: ‘Love to meet’
Trump hints at meeting Kim Jong Un during Asia tour: ‘Love to meet’

US President Donald Trump has hinted at meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his high-stakes Asia tour.

According to CNN, President Trump on Monday, October 27, revealed that he is open to extending his Asia tour to meet the North Korean leader.

As the 79-year-old made the next stop of his Asia diplomacy tour in Japan, where he met Emperor Naruhito at Tokyo’s Imperial Palace. He is also scheduled to meet the first-ever female president of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, on Tuesday, October 28.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One, “I haven’t mentioned it, I haven’t said anything, but I’d love to meet with him if he’d like to meet. I got along great with Kim Jong Un. I liked him, he liked me. If he wants to meet, I’ll be in South Korea.”

When asked if he would extend his visit to make the meeting possible, the Republican president replied, “I hadn’t thought of it, but I think the answer would be ‘yeah, I would. I would do that, sure.’ It’s our last stop, so it’s pretty easy to do. I just have a good relationship with him, I would love to see him.”

The US president last met Kim during his first term in the White House during a series of historic meetings in 2018 and 2019.

Furthermore, Trump will be visiting South Korea, where he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit. He is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping there.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Musk calls Zohran Mamdani ‘future of Democrat’ as NYC mayoral race heats up

Musk calls Zohran Mamdani ‘future of Democrat’ as NYC mayoral race heats up
Elon Musk's praise for Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani sparks widespread social media debate

Hurricane Melissa brings danger of devastating floods to Jamaica, Haiti

Hurricane Melissa brings danger of devastating floods to Jamaica, Haiti
National Hurricane Center warns of ‘life-threatening and catastrophic’ storm Melissa as it nears Haiti and Jamaica

Gavin Newsom considers 2028 presidential run after Kamala Harris' announcement

Gavin Newsom considers 2028 presidential run after Kamala Harris' announcement
Kamala Harris hints at another presidential run after losing to Donald Trump, reveals 'I'm not done yet'

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez turn heads during glamorous Miami night out

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez turn heads during glamorous Miami night out
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in June 2025 in Venice with a lavish, three-day celebration

Pumpkin patches spots you must visit to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in Georgia

Pumpkin patches spots you must visit to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in Georgia
National Pumpkin Day 2025 is finally here, Americans embrace autumn in full swing with this special season

US, China reach preliminary trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

US, China reach preliminary trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Tensions between US and China escalated after President Donald Trump threatened a massive increase in tariffs

JD Vance’s wife Usha’s unexpected role in Trump administration revealed

JD Vance’s wife Usha’s unexpected role in Trump administration revealed
A new book named 'Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America' offers fresh insights into Usha's unexpected role

Migrant sex offender arrested in London days after accidental prison release

Migrant sex offender arrested in London days after accidental prison release
Hadush Kebatu had been sentenced last month for sexually assaulting a teenage girls and a woman

Hurricane Melissa intensifies toward category 5

Hurricane Melissa intensifies toward category 5
Melissa is likely to bring catastrophic rainfall, nearly 30 inches (76 cm) in parts of Jamaica and Haiti, causing greater impact

Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels

Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight

JD Vance criticizes Zohran Mamdani over his 9/11 ‘real victim’ remarks

JD Vance criticizes Zohran Mamdani over his 9/11 ‘real victim’ remarks
Zohran Mamdani claims his aunt was ‘the real victim of 9/11’ ahead of New York mayoral elections

Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University shooting kills one, injures six

Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University shooting kills one, injures six
Seven shot outside Lincoln University’s International Cultural Center during Homecoming event