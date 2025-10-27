Trump hints at meeting Kim Jong Un during Asia tour: ‘Love to meet’

US President Donald Trump has hinted at meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his high-stakes Asia tour.
According to CNN, President Trump on Monday, October 27, revealed that he is open to extending his Asia tour to meet the North Korean leader.
As the 79-year-old made the next stop of his Asia diplomacy tour in Japan, where he met Emperor Naruhito at Tokyo’s Imperial Palace. He is also scheduled to meet the first-ever female president of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, on Tuesday, October 28.
Trump told reporters on Air Force One, “I haven’t mentioned it, I haven’t said anything, but I’d love to meet with him if he’d like to meet. I got along great with Kim Jong Un. I liked him, he liked me. If he wants to meet, I’ll be in South Korea.”
When asked if he would extend his visit to make the meeting possible, the Republican president replied, “I hadn’t thought of it, but I think the answer would be ‘yeah, I would. I would do that, sure.’ It’s our last stop, so it’s pretty easy to do. I just have a good relationship with him, I would love to see him.”
The US president last met Kim during his first term in the White House during a series of historic meetings in 2018 and 2019.
Furthermore, Trump will be visiting South Korea, where he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit. He is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping there.