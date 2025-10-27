World

Albania's AI minister Diella 'pregnant' with 83 digital children

Diella is the world's first AI to serve in a top government role, managing Albania's public procurement system

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Albania AI minister Diella 'pregnant' with 83 digital children

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama stunned the world with a bizarre announcement about the country's first AI government minister.

He claimed that the AI minister named Diella is "pregnant" with 83 children.

The statement, made during the Global Dialogue event in Berlin revealed that Albani's AI minister's children will act as a personal AI assistant for a different member of parliament.

“Diella is pregnant and expecting 83 children, one for each member of our parliament. They will assist MPs during sessions, take notes, offer advice, and provide updates — even if an MP steps out for coffee," Rama said.

Rama shared, “We took quite a risk today with Diella here and we did very well."

He further explained that each of Diella's AI children will be equipped with her knowledge of EU laws and will be fully operational by 2026.

The term "children" is used metaphorically and in reality the 83 "children" are actually digital AI assistants, one for each of the 83 lawmakers in Albani's Socialist Party.

Diella, which means “Sun,” introduced in September 2025 is the world's first AI to serve in a top government role, managing Albania's public procurement system.

The AI minister was developed with Microsoft and uses advanced AI technology to perform its duties accurately.

