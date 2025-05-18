Health

Flavan-3-ols in tea and chocolate reduces high blood pressure, study

Flavan-3-ol-rich foods help in improving vasodilatory and vasoconstrictive capabilities of arteries

  • May 18, 2025
A recent study found that everyday foods such as dark chocolate, tea, apples, and more naturally reduce high blood pressure.

Increased elevated blood pressure can lead to hypertension; if left untreated, it may aggravate and lead to severe complications such as stroke or a heart attack.

A study recently published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology revealed a few astonishing facts regarding a significantly increasing condition, hypertension.

The researchers conducted a study involving 5,000 individuals across 145 clinical trials.

They discovered that regular intake of flavan-3-ols like dark chocolate, black or green tea, apples, and grapes can lead to a decrease in blood pressure readings, particularly in individuals suffering from hypertension.

Flavan-3-ol-rich offers improved protection to vessels

In addition, these foods help in improving vasodilatory and vasoconstrictive capabilities of arteries, essential for blood vessel functionality.

The study highlighted the advantages of flavan-3-ol-rich foods, offering enhanced heart protection.

Researchers further recommended the effective quantities for flavan-3-ol-rich foods that is discussed below:

  • About 56 grams (2 ounces) of 75% dark chocolate
  • Three cups of tea (up to 700 ml)
  • Two medium apples (about 340 grams)
