Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts

Adam Spivey, a dog trainer recently suggested a breed that is gentle and suitable for first-time owners

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
If you also love keeping dogs but are afraid they might hurt you, as we have often heard or seen cases where pet dogs have attacked their owners and put them in life-threatening situations.

Adam Spivey, a dog trainer who has been sharing helpful tips on TikTok since 2012, recently suggested a breed that is gentle and suitable for people who are getting a dog for the first time.

He revealed, "It's a Golden Retriever. Absolute epitome of a gentle dog. Intelligent and friendly, with just about everyone and everything. And it's active enough that it can go pretty much anywhere with you, if that's what you want."

If they are properly socialized when they are puppies, the fit in easily and happily with families.

However, if you are thinking getting a large dog into your home, it’s important to research carefully because bigger breeds have specific needs.

Other top dog breeds for first-time owners suggested by Adam:

Adam suggested Greyhound as the second best option as they are easy to train and need little care.

But Adam also said that no matter which dog you choose, it’s important to take dogs outside regularly for fresh air and some physical activity.

Adam also listed other dog breeds good for first-time owners, such as Newfoundland, Leonberger, Labrador Retriever, Cockapoo and Labradoodles.

Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts

Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts

