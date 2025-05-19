World

Keir Starmer arson plot: Third man arrested after multiple fire attacks

The fires involved two buildings and a car connected to Sir Keir Starmer, with the aim of putting lives at risk

A third man has been arrested for being involved in several fire attacks linked to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

These fires involved two buildings and a car connected to Starmer, with the aim of putting lives at risk.

The 34-year-old man was arrested today, May 19 in Chelsea on suspicion of planning to start fires that could harm people, reported Mail.

Previous arrest linked to suspected arson plot:

Earlier, counter-terrorism officers arrested a 26-year-old man at Luton Airport on Saturday. He is also suspected of planning arson that could put people’s lives at risk.

Another man, a 21-year-old named Roman Lavrynovych, originally from Ukraine and living in Sydenham, southeast London has been charged with three counts of arson.

As per the outlet, he appeared in court on Friday and was kept in custody until his next court hearing on June 6 at the Old Bailey.

Three fires happened within four days between May 8 and 12, including a car fire in Kentish Town in north London, a fire at the Prime Minister's private home on the same street and a fire at a property where he previously lived in northwest London.

The fire caused damage to the entrance of the property but as per the Metropolitan Police, no one was injured in the incident.

