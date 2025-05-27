Daily habits that secretly sabotage your health

Maintaining your health needs more than your eating habits. A few seemingly harmless everyday behaviours may secretly sabotage your health and increase the risk of chronic diseases.
Daily habits you must avoid to maintain your health
Avoid the following common habits that may adversely affect your health and lead to severe complications:
Skipping breakfast
Breakfast is said to be the most essential meal of the day. Skipping it may cause severe disruptions in your body’s metabolism, raising the risk of both hypertension and diabetes.
Moreover, skipping this meal may lead to excessive calorie intake later in the day, significantly contributing to obesity.
Sedentary lifestyle
Several researches indicated that prolonged sitting is associated with poor glucose control and elevated insulin levels, causing diabetes.
The American Heart Association warned that prolonged sitting can reduce blood flow and aggravate hypertension. It’s recommended to regularly exercise, and stretch to prevent severe diseases.
Inadequate sleep
Consistent, quality sleep plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall health. Inadequate sleep may severely disrupt your body's natural rhythms, causing metabolic disorders.
A study found that irregular sleep patterns are linked to elevated glucose levels and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.
Chronic stress
Chronic stress is detrimental to your health, particularly in increasing the risk of diabetes and hypertension.
Stress stimulates the release of cortisol, a hormone that raises blood glucose levels.
Moreover, research found that chronic stress may cause temporary spikes in blood pressure due to the body's natural sympathetic system (fight or flight) response.