Your heart's health starts suffering after only 3 nights of inadequate sleep, study 

The latest study highlights that the human body records the impact of lost sleep despite societal habits

  • May 23, 2025
A recent study indicated that your heart’s health declines after only three nights of restricted sleep, nearly four hours every night causing modifications in the blood linked with a higher risk of cardiac diseases.

The study primarily focused on inflammatory proteins present in the blood, which are produced during stress.

Prolonged elevation of these proteins may cause vasoconstriction, leading to severe complications such as heart failure, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat).

The research involved 16 healthy young men who spent many days in a strictly controlled laboratory environment.

The participants followed two routines; three nights of regular sleep and three nights of poor sleep.

The researchers analysed up to 90 different proteins in the blood samples. The study discovered that sleep deprivation increased inflammatory markers linked with heart disease.

In addition, exercise usually improves beneficial proteins such as interleukin-6 and BDNF, which help regulate brain and cardiac function.

Impacts on young adults

These alterations happened even in youthful, healthy people following a few nights of reduced sleep.

Researchers discovered that blood protein levels depend between morning and evening, with modifications more pronounced during sleep deprivation.

The latest study highlights that the human body records the impact of lost sleep despite societal habits.

