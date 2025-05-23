Health

Social engagement may slow biological ageing, study

Research indicated elevated social interaction was linked with a 42% decreased risk of death

A recent study suggested that staying socially active may slow down biological ageing and increase your lifespan.

Researchers discovered that individuals over 60 who remain socially active experience slower biological ageing and minimise the risk of early death.

While chronological age refers to your age in years, biological age is dependent on the level of damage in your cells, organs, and tissues over a period of time.

The research involved up to 23 hundred seniors who completed psychological and lifestyle questionnaires and offered blood samples.

Following four years of monitoring, the results indicated elevated social interaction was linked with a 42% decreased risk of death.

Participants with increased engagement showed a reduced median biological age, improved lifestyle, and a reduced chance of developing depressive symptoms.

The lead author stated, “Staying socially active is more than a lifestyle choice. It is closely linked to healthier ageing and longevity.”

What kind of social activities help increasing your age?

Performing social activities such as charity work, engaging with grandchildren, and playing sports were associated with the minimised mortality rate at an early age.

