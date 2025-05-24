Health

Is it Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or Alzheimer’s? Symptoms and diagnosis

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus causes difficulty walking, cognitive challenges, and more

Is it Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or Alzheimer’s? Symptoms and diagnosis
Is it Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or Alzheimer’s? Symptoms and diagnosis

If you are experiencing memory loss, difficulty walking, or bladder control issues, it’s may be due to neurodegenerative disorder like Alzheimer’s, or multiple small strokes.

However, normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) can also lead to similar symptoms. Unlike Alzheimer’s, NPH is treatable, and understanding the difference is important for getting the right care.

What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus?

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) is typically found in adults aged 60 or above. It’s an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) within lake-like compartments in the brain, known as ventricles.

It leads to ventricular enlargement, sometimes with little or no rise in intracranial pressure (ICP).

A recent study revealed that up to 800,000 elderly Americans have NPH, yet over 805 cases remain undiagnosed.

Symptoms of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)

NPH symptoms include:

Difficulty walking:

It is commonly found in the initial stages, causes balancing issues, and more.

Cognitive challenges:

Issues in organising tasks, hard time multitasking, short-term memory issues, talking less, and more.

Bladder issues:

Patients may have trouble in “holding it.”

Symptoms of Alzheimer's disease

Personality and behavioural changes:

Alzheimer's disease brings moods and behavioural changes in a person suffering from it and leads to depression, anger or aggression, wandering, delusions, and more.

Memory loss:

memory loss affects the ability to function at work and at home and it worsens over time; however, in NPH it may improve with treatment.

Trouble concentrating:

Individuals with Alzheimer’s disease may experience trouble concentrating and thinking. Eventually, they are unable to recognise numbers.

Diagnostic methods

As NPH symptoms overlap with Alzheimer’s, proper testing is key. Here’s how to diagnose NPH:

  • Brain Imaging (MRI or CT Scan)
  • Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)
  • Extended CSF Drainage (Drain Trial)

If walking, memory, or bladder issues show an improvement after these tests, a shunt procedure is advised to offer long-term symptom relief.

Colon cancer rates sharply increase in young people, study
Colon cancer rates sharply increase in young people, study
For people aged between 15-34, the annual percentage changes (APCs) for pancreatic adenocarcinoma was 4.35%
Your heart's health starts suffering after only 3 nights of inadequate sleep, study
Your heart's health starts suffering after only 3 nights of inadequate sleep, study
The latest study highlights that the human body records the impact of lost sleep despite societal habits
Social engagement may slow biological ageing, study
Social engagement may slow biological ageing, study
Research indicated elevated social interaction was linked with a 42% decreased risk of death
Essential food items for improved kidney health
Essential food items for improved kidney health
Discover the best food items that help maintain your kidney health
Pre-teens are at higher risk of developing depression due to social media, study
Pre-teens are at higher risk of developing depression due to social media, study
Depression symptoms increased 35% as kids’ average social media use raised from 7-73 minutes daily over a three-year period
West Nile virus found in UK mosquitoes for first time
West Nile virus found in UK mosquitoes for first time
No cases of local transmission of West Nile virus to humans have been reported in Britain up till now
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states
Salmonella poisoning symptoms include vomiting, dehydration, diarrhoea, fever, and more
Singapore’s AI-centric 'Sense' system targets precised coronary artery disease diagnosis
Singapore’s AI-centric 'Sense' system targets precised coronary artery disease diagnosis
Sense has shown up to 85% to 99% precision in controlled settings to detect heart disease
How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?
How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?
individuals who sit for a longer time period are at an increased risk of experiencing a cognitive decline
FDA introduces postmarket chemical review program
FDA introduces postmarket chemical review program
The FDA will execute several significant actions including a new evidence-based approach to scrutinise existing chemicals
Alzheimer's dubbed more deadly than ever after new study
Alzheimer's dubbed more deadly than ever after new study
New study into Alzheimer’s reveals surprising results hinting at ways to identify novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets
Flavan-3-ols in tea and chocolate reduces high blood pressure, study
Flavan-3-ols in tea and chocolate reduces high blood pressure, study
Flavan-3-ol-rich foods help in improving vasodilatory and vasoconstrictive capabilities of arteries