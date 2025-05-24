Is it Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or Alzheimer’s? Symptoms and diagnosis

If you are experiencing memory loss, difficulty walking, or bladder control issues, it’s may be due to neurodegenerative disorder like Alzheimer’s, or multiple small strokes.
However, normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) can also lead to similar symptoms. Unlike Alzheimer’s, NPH is treatable, and understanding the difference is important for getting the right care.
What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus?
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) is typically found in adults aged 60 or above. It’s an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) within lake-like compartments in the brain, known as ventricles.
It leads to ventricular enlargement, sometimes with little or no rise in intracranial pressure (ICP).
A recent study revealed that up to 800,000 elderly Americans have NPH, yet over 805 cases remain undiagnosed.
Symptoms of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)
NPH symptoms include:
Difficulty walking:
It is commonly found in the initial stages, causes balancing issues, and more.
Cognitive challenges:
Issues in organising tasks, hard time multitasking, short-term memory issues, talking less, and more.
Bladder issues:
Patients may have trouble in “holding it.”
Symptoms of Alzheimer's disease
Personality and behavioural changes:
Alzheimer's disease brings moods and behavioural changes in a person suffering from it and leads to depression, anger or aggression, wandering, delusions, and more.
Memory loss:
memory loss affects the ability to function at work and at home and it worsens over time; however, in NPH it may improve with treatment.
Trouble concentrating:
Individuals with Alzheimer’s disease may experience trouble concentrating and thinking. Eventually, they are unable to recognise numbers.
Diagnostic methods
As NPH symptoms overlap with Alzheimer’s, proper testing is key. Here’s how to diagnose NPH:
- Brain Imaging (MRI or CT Scan)
- Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)
- Extended CSF Drainage (Drain Trial)
If walking, memory, or bladder issues show an improvement after these tests, a shunt procedure is advised to offer long-term symptom relief.